BASEBALL
* Treynor 12, AHSTW 2: The shoe was on the other foot for AHSTW Tuesday night. Just 24 hours after a 12-2 win over Riverside, the Vikings were in another 12-2 game, this time a loss to the Cardinals.
The Cardinals simply hit the ball, 12 runs on 12 hits and several walks. AHSTW did get a two-run single from Blake Holst to cut a 4-0 Cardinal lead in half but from there it was all Cardinals.
"Treynor did a good job of putting the ball in play and taking advantage of the walks we allowed," said coach Jason Holst. "We need to put this game behind us and focus on how we can get better."
* Underwood 9, Audubon 5: A four-run sixth inning by the Eagles sealed the outcome in their win Tuesday night over the Wheelers.
Audubon collected eight hits, with Aiden Alt going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cooper Nielsen and Teddy DuVall also had RBIs. The Wheelers left 11 on base, and three errors contributed to four unearned Underwood runs.
SOFTBALL
* Griswold 1, CAM 0: Karly Millikan pitched the shutout, scattering five hits and walking two while striking out 12. Dakota Reynolds went 3-for-4, while Lydia Greiman had the game's lone RBI off a single.
* Riverside 7, Tri-Center 1: Elyssa Amdor had a two-run RBI single in the sixth inning to seal the Lady Dawgs' Western Iowa Conference win Tuesday night in Neola. Katie Messerschmidt went 3-for-4 on the evening. Kenna Ford scattered six Trojan hits.