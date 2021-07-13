ATLANTIC – Just about everything imaginable went right for Atlantic in their Iowa Class 3A regional championship game Monday night.
Offense? Eight hits and five runs, plus solid base running to boot.
Defense? Just about as air-tight as possible.
And pitching? How about retiring all but one of the 21 batters faced on the night.
It’s hard to beat a team when everything goes right for you, and Atlantic was unbeatable on this night.
It has them going back to the state softball tournament for the first time in three years, and their third such trip in school history with a fantastic 5-0 shutout of MOC-Floyd Valley.
It was clear it was going to be Atlantic’s night from the start. After Olivia Engler retired the side in the top half of the inning, Malena Woodward got things rolling with a first-pitch, one-out home run over the left-field fence that everybody knew was going out of the yard as soon as contact was made.
“That was exciting and I had a lot of adrenaline rolling,” said Woodward of her solo round-tripper. “I think that helped me hit the ball. It’s pretty exciting having the first home run of the season for me, and to have it in the regional final is pretty exciting.”
That helped fuel her teammates, including Jada Jensen, who pounded a pair of doubles, each in the fourth and sixth innings and drove home two runs.
“I think Malena, her home run, especially that early in the game, really got us all going offensively, and we were just ready to make contact with the ball and make contact in the batter’s box,” said Jensen.
The Trojans added a second run in the second inning when Ava Rush drove home Lauren Nicholas to make it 2-0. Kennedy Goergen was driven home by Jensen’s first RBI double to make it 3-0, before Woodward scored on an error in the fifth. Nicholas drove home Jensen in the sixth to seal the outcome.
Engler took her perfect game into the sixth inning when Kady Hoekstra snapped the streak with a one-out single to left. But a strikeout and third-baseman Jensen’s instinct-reaction snag of a line drive prevented any further damage.
“That was just reaction, out of nowhere. We were just glad we did good defensively and offensively,” said Jensen.
Engler admitted there was a bit of nervousness prior to the game, but then told herself she was going to treat Monday’s game like any other contest.
“The defense played so well in this game,” said Engler, whose defense made 12 plays in as many attempts, all to support her nine strikeouts. “I think when they play really well, it just has our energy up. It’s just a really good feeling.”
And of course the hit by Hoekstra did not detract from Engler’s focus.
“I knew it was a hard-hit ball, and my defense they’d been playing well the entire game, so I went on to the next (batter).”
Jensen noted that Engler even was in on several key defensive plays, assisting on both fielding outs in the fourth and backing up her infield on several others. “She’s always great in the circle and it’s nice to have a great defense behind her,” she said.
“Everybody did great making contact and tonight everybody hit well and we scored some runs,” added Woodward.
And now, the dream of playing at the state tournament has come true.
For Engler and her six fellow senior teammates – Nicholas, Goergen, Madison Botos, Caroline Pellett, Chloe Gardner and Alyssa Derby – it’s a dream come true. Several of them were on the 2018 team as freshmen, the last Trojan team to make the trip to Fort Dodge.
“I think that when you miss out on things that you really want to get it’s a wakeup call,” said Engler. “When we lost to Creston last year (in the regional final), I feel like all my focus in having all my focus on having a great season and getting to state ... it’s just all about playing one game at a time and doing everything you can.”
And it’s the happiest feeling in the world. They’ll now finish the season at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
“Ever since we came out as eighth-graders, we’ve been preparing for this moment,” said Jensen. “All year we’ve worked toward getting here and being able to get to the (regional final) and win here. I’m just happy we got the win and now we’re on to state.”
STATE
Just before press time, the Class 3A pairings were released.
Atlantic drew the No. 4 seed and will play Anamosa at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Iowa Central Field. The winner plays either top-seeded Davenport Assumption or No. 8 Clarke.
The bottom half of the bracket has Mount Vernon, the No. 2 seed, vs. seventh-seeded Estherville-Lincoln Central, and third-seed Williamsburg vs. No. 6 West Liberty. Those games are Tuesday morning.
Winners advance to Wednesday afternoon’s semifinals, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The championship game is Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.