The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of April 15, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond), northeast Council Bluffs: Rainbow trout were stocked last month. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Cast small spinners, spoons, jigs with plastics or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Channel Catfish — Fair: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes with the chance to catch a trophy catfish. Try cut bait or shad sides on wind-blown shores.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Historically, Lake Anita provides good early spring fishing in the upper end of the north arm. Fish move in behind the pontoon area as the water temperatures warm. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast small jigs two foot under a bobber on warm sunny days. Sorting is needed; there is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Bluegill — Slow: Crappie anglers have caught a few nice bluegills behind the pontoon area.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Manawa is a good destination for spring catfish. Crappies will move into the canals as the water temperatures warm. Channel Catfish — Good: Channel catfish are actively feeding on winter-killed fish. Target catfish on wind-blown shorelines with shad sides. Black Crappie — Fair: Target black crappies in the canals this week. White Crappie — Fair: Cast minnows under a bobber in the canals.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: A winterkill was reported to the DNR at Littlefield. Fishery staff will survey the lake this spring and restock if needed.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow Lake has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie — Slow: Black crappies will stage near the dam and around the underwater reefs as the water temperatures warm. Bluegill — Fair: A few bluegills are being caught in tree piles.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Walleye — Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs or crankbaits fished along the dam or rocky areas. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits fished along windblown rocky areas or jigs near cedar tree brush piles.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Walleye — Fair: Catch walleye of all sizes with jigs or crankbaits fished along the dam or rocky areas.
Water temperature in the Mount Ayr district is in the 50s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.