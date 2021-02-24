JEFFERSON – There’s a reason why Newell-Fonda is the defending Iowa Class 1A state champions.
CAM found out why in a 75-37 loss in a regional final Wednesday night at Greene County High School.
The Mustangs jumped on the Cougars early and often, outscoring them in identical 25-8 first and second quarters to go up by 34 at halftime and force a continuous clock early.
The Cougars turned the ball over against the Mustang defense and they never were able to threaten the lead.
Four Mustangs ended in double figures, with Ella Larsen ending with 12 while three had 11 – Bailey Sievers, Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker.
Statistics weren’t available for CAM, which reached the regional final for the second time in three years and ended with a 17-7 season’s record.
“It was good for our girls who are coming back to see that (style of play) and to be in a regional final game,” said coach Joe Wollum. “I think that sets the table for us the next couple of years to be successful, and it really puts into focus how much more room for growth we need as a team. We’re excited for our future.”
Three seniors played their final game for CAM: Zoey Baylor, Carlee South and Molly Venteicher.