Salute Gymnastics wrapped up the regular season with the Field of Dreams Classic March 3-5 in Grimes.
This was the final warm up before the USA Gymnastics Iowa Xcel State Meet March 19-21 in Waverly. At the Iowa Xcel State Meet, Salute Gymnastics competed against 31 other gyms from all over the State of Iowa.
“I’m really proud of the team. Many kids did some of their best routines for the year at State. And to qualify 31 kids for Regionals is amazing,” said Teresa Middents, head coach and owner of Salute Gymnastics. “The kids did great, and I am so proud of them.”
Salute Gymnastics would like to congratulate the competitive team on a strong season and wish luck to the 25 gymnasts that will be competing at the USA Gymnastics Region 4 Xcel Regional Championship Meet on April 23rd-25th in Cedar Rapids.
Field of Dreams Classic
Bronze Level
Orion Billings – 3rd Place Beam (9.05)
Harper Gute – 2nd Place Bars (9.35), 2nd Place Beam (9.275), 4th Place All-Around (36.125)
Brinley Knudsen – 3rd Place Beam (9.225)
Maliaya Mich – 2nd Place Vault (9.35), 1st Place Bars (9.5), 3rd Place Beam (9.125), 2nd Place All-Around (36.35)
Ella Stanerson – 3rd Place Vault (9.3), 2nd Place Bars (9.25), 1st Place Beam (9.65), 4th Place Floor (8.6), 1st Place All-Around (36.8)
Cambry Van Ert – 4th Place Vault (8.75), 3rd Place Bars (8.95), 2nd Place Beam (9.35), 4th Place All-Around (35.6)
Amira Wilke – 2nd Place Vault (9.5), 4th Place Beam (9.05), 3rd Place All-Around (36.25)
Silver Level
Bella Brock – 4th Place Vault (9.4), 5th Place Bars (9.15), 1st Place Beam (9.525), 4th Place All-Around (36.875)
Madelynn Gaul – 4th Place Vault (9.2), 1st Place Bars (9.35), 3rd Place Beam (9.0), 2nd Place All-Around (36.525)
Kaitlyn Hickman – 2nd Place Vault (9.45), 3rd Place Beam (9.075), 4th Place Floor (9.15), 2nd Place All-Around (36.925)
Addison McDermott – 2nd Place Floor (9.075)
Callie Rudy – 2nd Place Vault (9.4), 5th Place Bars (9.15), 2nd Place Beam (9.25), 4th Place All-Around (36.725)
Molly Stamp – 4th Place Bars (9.35), 5th Place Beam (9.0)
Gold Level – 3rd Place Team Award
Kayla Atkinson – 4th Place Bars (8.85)
Nika Duhachek – 4th Place Beam (8.9)
Taylee Hagen – 3rd Place Bars (9.075), 6th Place All-Around (34.95)
Carly Henderson – 2nd Place Vault (8.925), 3rd Place Beam (9.05), 5th Place All-Around (34.7)
Ashlee King – 2nd Place Bars (9.275)
Jordyn Myers – 6th Place Vault (8.7), 3rd Place Bars (9.175), 6th Place Beam (8.55), 2nd Place Floor (9.4), 4th Place All-Around (35.825)
Ashlyn Pruitt – 2nd Place Floor (9.05)
Amber Rea – 5th Place Floor (9.125)
Keira Reed – 5th Place Bars (8.775)
Hope Schmadeke – 6th Place Bars (8.95)
Platinum Level
Megan Birge – 8th Place Beam (8.825), 6th Place Floor (9.3)
Tia Duhachek – 6th Place Bars (8.75), 3rd Place Beam (8.975), 5th Place All-Around (35.525)
Allison Middents – 5th Place Vault (9.15), 5th Place Beam (9.15), 4th Place All-Around (36.1)
Ella Stamp – 4th Place Vault (8.975), 4th Place Bars (8.9), 5th Place Beam (8.6)
Diamond Level
Morgan Botos – 3rd Place Vault (8.85), 2nd Place Bars (9.3), 1st Place Beam (9.1), 3rd Place Floor (9.2), 2nd Place All-Around (36.45)
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.125), 2nd Place Beam (9.075), 4th Place All-Around (35.825)
Iowa Xcel State Meet
Bronze Level
Brinley Knudsen – 4th Place Beam (9.3)
Maliaya Mich – 4th Place Bars (9.4), 1st Place Beam (9.55), 3rd Place Floor (9.125), 3rd Place All-Around (36.775)
Ella Stanerson – 4th Place Vault (9.05), 3rd Place Bars (9.25), 2nd Place Beam (9.35), 4th Place All-Around (36.35)
Amira Wilke – 1st Place Vault (9.475), 5th Place Bars (9.3), 5th Place All-Around (36.425)
Silver Level
Kaitlyn Hickman – 1st Place Vault (9.25), 5th Place Beam (9.25), 1st Place Floor (9.45), 3rd Place All-Around (37.15)
Willa Reid – 6th Place Bars (9.0), 6th Place Beam (9.25)
Madelynn Gaul – 2nd Place Beam (9.425), 4th Place All-Around (36.45)
Addison McDermott – 4th Place Bars (9.2), 3rd Place Floor (9.25)
Molly Stamp – 5th Place Bars (9.2), 5th Place Beam (8.95)
Callie Rudy – 1st Place Vault (9.0), 5th Place Bars (9.025), 2nd Place Beam (9.5), 4th Place Floor (9.125), 2nd Place All-Around (36.65)
Bella Brock – 1st Place Floor (9.3), 4th Place Bars (9.125), 1st Place Beam (9.65), 5th Place Floor (9.075), 2nd Place All-Around (37.15)
Alaina Bruce – 1st Place Vault (9.15)
Lilly Ford – 5th Place Bars (8.975)
Gold Level
Carly Henderson – 3rd Place Vault (8.8), 5th Place Beam (8.625), 3rd Place Floor (8.9), 6th Place All-Around (35.15)
Hope Schmadeke – 4th Place Beam (8.9)
Maggie Cohrs – 6th Place Beam (8.85)
Taylee Hagen – 6th Place Bars (9.1)
Amber Rea – 6th Place Bars (8.9), 6th Place Floor (9.05)
Jordyn Myers – 3rd Place Beam (9.1), 1st Place Floor (9.425), 3rd Place All-Around (36.125)
Platinum Level
Allison Middents – 7th Place Vault (8.925), 4th Place Beam (9.125)
Megan Birge – 3rd Place Floor (9.375)
Sydney O’Neill – 6th Place Bars (8.15), 6th Place Floor (9.325)
Ella Stamp – 5th Place Vault (8.75), 7th Place Bars (8.05)
Diamond Level
Morgan Botos – 3rd Place Vault (9.125), 3rd Place Bars (8.9), 1st Place Beam (9.275), 5th Place Floor (9.1), 3rd Place All-Around (36.4)
Nicole Middents – 1st Place Vault (9.25), 4th Place Bars (7.75), 1st Place Beam (9.2), 3rd Place Floor (9.3), 2nd Place All-Around (35.5)