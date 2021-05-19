RED OAK – A fourth-place finish for Atlantic’s twin sister duo of Nellie and Tessa Grooms at Wednesday’s Iowa Class 1A singles and doubles regional meet is quite alright.
It’s one of the best finishes any Trojan girls’ entrant, singles or doubles, have had in quite a while.
The seniors – who forfeited their third-place match in order to be with their classmates for Atlantic High School’s baccalaureate – finished with a 10-6 record. Seeded third going into the meet, they beat Southwest Valley’s Tonna Damewood and Kendi Graham 6-2, 6-e in the opening round.
In the quarterfinals, the Grooms’ topped Emma Stogdill and Ellison Lovett of Clarinda 6-2, 6-1. Then with a guaranteed trip to the state meet on the line – the top two doubles teams, as well as the top two singles, get to go – it was the second-seeded Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez of Red Oak that put an end to the state dream in a hard-fought 7-5, 6-1 two-game sweep.
“I definitely thought they both did great job leading overall team,” said coach Mike McDermott. “They left a few shots on court, but that’s normal for any tennis match.”
The Trojans other doubles entry, Addi Schmitt and Aspen Niklasen, both juniors, also came away with a victory, taking down Shenandoah’s Libby Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough, 7-6 (3) 6-1. They were then eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Clarke duo of Ann Hagen and Madison McKay 6-3, 6-1; Hagen-McKay had just upset the No. 1 seed from Clarinda in the previous round.
In singles play, two juniors gained valuable experience. That experience included a big first-round win for Malena Woodward, who grinded out a three-set win over Southwest Valley’s Anjali Kathikar 6-2, 4-6, 10-8. She was then beaten int he quarterfinals by Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun by a pair of 6-0 games.
Keira Olsen dropped her opening-round match to Jessica Lukehart of Red Oak, 6-0, 6-0.
“I thought we improved all year, and many of the girls played their best tennis at the end of the year,” said McDermott.
AUDUBON DELAYED
The Audubon girls’ tennis team will wait until Friday to play their Iowa Class 1A regional singles and doubles matches at Carroll. The meet was rained out.