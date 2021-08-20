SWIFT hands out the season championship awards on Sunday after the last Bank Series tournament at Greenfield Lake.
More than 60 SWIFT Anglers and parents were on hand to celebrate the winners who received awards and prizes.
In the SWIFT boat series, which consisted of a two-angler team and their boat captain competing in four events across Southwest Iowa including the first SAF/TBF Iowa State Championships.
The first stop on the schedule was held at Praire Rose State Park, were the team of Vicente Butcher of Corning and Conor Britten of Red Oak scored the first win of the season in Powerade High School division, and Hunter Quist of Atlantic and Aiden Smith of Elliot won the Fairlife YUP division.
The teams that moved to Lake Anita were Joey Oathoudt and Owen Wilkenson of Corning, scored the victory in the high school division and Emmett King of Parnora, and AJ Dramer of Linden, took the win in the junior division. Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, IA was up next for the SWIFT anglers.
Owen Wilkenson and Danniel Mattox of Corning reeled in the top spot in high school division and with back-to-back wins Emmett King of Panora and AJ Draper of Linden took the junior division. The final boat tournament was the TBF/SAF Iowa State Championships at Prairie Rose State Park.
A record 25 teams from across the state entered to fish their way to SAF High School National and World Championship and the TBF Junior World Championship. Cooper Jipsen, and Dylan Comes of Atlantic, with their boat captain Dent Petty took the title in the Powerade High School division and with their third win in a row Emmett King and AJ Draper were crowned champions in the Fairlife Yup Junior division.
The team of Drey Newell and Braiden Smith of Atlantic won the regular season SWIFT point standings and qualified for the National and World Championship on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
The junior boat champions were Jake Wailes from Wiota and Brentyn Hoover of Anita, and their boat captain Rob Clausen. At the end of June, the two Iowa high school teams headed to South Carolina to compete for the very first time against 398 other high school team from around the world.
Newell and Smith had solid week of fishing and weighed in a full 3-limit bag all three days of the tournament. Their strong efforts put them in the 50th place, in the hunt for a National Championship. Jipsen and Dylan struggled to catch fish the first two day of the tournament, but they stayed focused and changed their strategy and it paid off as they weighed in a monster 3-fish limit bag on last day to qualify for the World finals.
They were one of 31 teams who moved on to championship Saturday, were they ended finishing 20th in the World. What an accomplish for the Southwest Iowa high school anglers in their first year of competitive tournament fishing. Their performance just proves Iowa student anglers can compete on the national stage. On the season the SWIFT student anglers combined caught 294 Bass which totaled over 483 pounds.
SWIFT also had three Big Bass Bank tournament where the student anglers compete against other individual anglers in their respected division. Events were held at Hacklebarney Lake in Villisca, Mormon Trial in Bridgewater and the final tournament was at Greenfield Lake.
In the Powerade High School division Joey Oathoudt from Corning, Owen Hoover from Anita, and Cameron Hoden from Council Bluffs, all scored victories. The Fairlife Yup Junior division Jake Wailes and Joaquin Wailes of Wiota both reeled in the top spot.
In both division Coca-Cola crowned the Top Angler from the season long points standings from the boat tournaments, bank tournament and bonus points were awarded to the angler scored the A.M. Cohron & Son Big Fish of the tournament.
Owen Hoover from Anita earned the top spot in the Coca-Cola High School division, Cooper Jipsen of Atlantic was second and Joey Oathoudt of Corning rounded out the top three. In Coca-Cola Junior division Jake Wailes from Wiota won, second went to Brentyn Hoover of Anita and third was Hunter Quist of Atlantic.
The Denny Bremer Angler of the Year presented by McDermont & Sons Roofing goes to the overall student angler who accumulates the most points between the high school and junior division. Denny Bremer was an outstanding tournament Angler who loved the outdoors and time on the water fishing. He was always heavily involved trying to promote area youth to get involve in fishing. He would donate his trophies to the youth tournaments so the youth could experience the love he had for the sport. SWIFT is honored to carry on his legacy by promoting youth fishing.
Rob Clausen with McDermott and Son Roofing was on hand to help pass out awards. Clausen also spoke to the SWIFT Anglers about how Denny impacted the fishing community and how he influnced his own successful fishing career. The top 25 anglers were awarded medals, gift card from Cappel Ace Hardware and tackle prizes. After seven events in the 2020-2021 fishing season, the points were tabulated and it came down to a tie for the top spots between Owen Hoover from Anita and Jake Wailes from Wiota.
Wailes from the Junior Fairlife Yup division earned the 2021 Denny Bremer Angler of the Year with the Big Fish tiebreaker. Both anglers did an outstanding job and are better anglers from the start of the season. Clausen past on his knowledge and passion of fishing to Wailes and Brentyn Hoover who were on the student anglers who fished off his boat during the season.
Eleven short months ago the Southwest Iowa Fishing Team was created from a picnic table conversation. It was launched with 9 anglers and now has grown 59 student anglers who have participated in a SWIFT event. This would not have been possible without great corporate sponsors, supportive Bass fishing clubs, Iowa DNR, parents and most importantly student anglers who love the outdoors and catching big fish! The opportunity for student Anglers his huge from building self-confidence, team comradery, prizes, and scholarships.