ATLANTIC – Atlantic’s track teams have a strong reputation for producing outstanding athletes, especially when their athletes come on late in the season.
Or have had great performances throughout the season.
The proof is in the roster, full of veterans but also including a lot of newcomers as well who have shown their mettle.
Between the boys and girls, 13 seniors have led the way. For the boys, it’s the sextet of Craig Alan Becker, Colin Mullenix, Garrett Reynolds, Colten Tasto, Zane Vance and Joe Weaver. The girls have been led by the seven-some of Madison Botos, Alyssa Derby, Kennedy Goergen, Taylor McCreedy, Lauren Nicholas, Caroline Pellett and Haley Rasmussen.
Many of them have been previous state qualifiers, but again, plenty of newcomers, both boys and girls, have stepped up and could be in the mix to qualify for state.
While Glenwood – Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet host – leads both the boys and girls, Atlantic’s strong showings season long have put them in the top 3 on both sides, the boys second and girls third.
But it all comes down to the SQM and putting forth top-2 finishes in your respective event to guarantee a spot at next week’s state track meet. Thereafter, the next eight best times in each event also qualify on an at-large basis.
Along with the Trojans and host Rams, also at the meet are Carroll, Clarke, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan and Sioux City Heelan. The meet starts at 4 p.m., with running events preceding the start of running events by 30 minutes.
The Trojan boys rank first in six events while the Trojan girls also have a top ranking. Both sides have multiple No. 2 and 3 performances in the SQM going into Thursday’s meet.
So without further ado, here’s what to expect in each event at the SQM and where Atlantic might sit. And yes, there’s the strong possibility for state qualifying in multiple events if you’re a Trojan. Also of note is that athletes are limited to four events total, so they may not necessarily compete in every event where they’re listed:
BOYS
Sprints: In the 100, Gannon O’Hara has a season-best time of 11.57, roughly 0.25 behind leader Silas Blaes of Glenwood. With his best run, he could make the cut.
800: This is senior Craig Alan Becker’s event to shine, as his time of 1:56.51 – coming with a runner-up performance at the Drake Relays – has him 10 seconds ahead of second place. The battle for second place comes down to Trojan sophomore Caden Andersen and Harlan’s Trey Gross, both within a second of each other.
Long distance: Becker also owns the best time in the 1600 with a 4:27.40, 20 seconds ahead of Glenwood’s Andrew Smith. In the 3200, with a season-best performance Trojan junior Zane Berg also as a chance of placing second and taking one of the automatic spots with a season-best of 10:41.37, an event that will come down to either Gross or Smith.
Hurdles: Senior Colin Mullenix leads the SQM in both the 110-meter high and 400-meter low events with season bests of 15.47 and 56.44, respectively. Fellow senior Zane Vance has come on strong in the 400 and is second, behind Mullenix, with a time of 57.92.
Field events: Freshman Colton Rasmussen is among several high jumpers with a season-best leap of 5’10”. O’Hara is in the mix for a state berth in the long jump after a season-best leap of 20’11”.
Relays: An area where Atlantic has really shined in recent years, the trend looks to continue as the Trojans could automatically qualify in three events. The SQM-leading Trojan shuttle hurdle relay has four seniors – Mullenix, Vance, Garrett Reynolds and Joe Weaver – that have consistently won, coming in with a time of 1:03.49. The distance medley relay of O’Hara, Vance, Mullenix and Becker is ranked sixth statewide and leads the SQM with a time of 3:38.13.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl and Bennett Whetstone, ranks second in the SQM with a best time of 8:52.96, behind Glenwood; the Trojans are seven seconds in front of third-place Clarke.
GIRLS
Sprints: Senior Haley Rasmussen ranks in the top 2 in all three sprints, including the best time in the 200 with a 26.47. As she’ll likely be in a relay and the long jump, she’ll likely only appear in two, meaning fellow senior Alyssa Derby could have an opportunity with her season’s best time in either the 100 or 200.
800: Both sophomore Ava Rush and senior Taylor McCreedy clocked their best times of the season at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, coming in within 0.52 of each other at 2:25.27 and 2:25.79, respectively. Harlan’s Kaia Bieker is three seconds ahead, but both McCreedy and Rush – assuming they compete here – have times that easily could have them getting to state, either as automatic qualifiers or at-large.
Distance: McCreedy – who’ll also likely see action in one or two relays – will be in a very competitive 1500-meter run and is ranked second in the 3000-meter run. Glenwood’s Emma Hughes ranks atop the field in both events but she, too, has plenty of competition as the space between first and second in both events are within less than 10 seconds.
Hurdles: Chloe Mulleix is another sophomore who has started to rise, and her best chance to qualify is in the 400-meter hurdles, where she ranks second in the SQM. Don’t count out Caroline Pellett in the 100-meter hurdles.
Field events: Rasmussen has the best chance for the Trojans to be represented in the field events, as her 16’11.5” leap in the long jump ranks second in the SQM.
Relays: Atlantic is in the top 2 in just one event – the 4x800, most of the season comprised of Rush, Madison Botos, Kennedy Goergen and Claire Pellett, with a best time of 10:14.34, six ticks behind Harlan but comfortably in front of Glenwood.
The Trojans are within the top 24 statewide in the 4x400 (McCreedy, Mullenix, Rasmussen and Rush, with a best time of 4:12.71), the sprint medley (Caroline Pellett, Derby, Mullenix and Rasmussen, 1:56.20) and distance medley (Claire Pellett, Goergen, McCreedy and Mullenix).