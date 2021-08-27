VOLLEYBALL
Audubon 3, Coon Rapids-Bayard 2:
- Mattie Nielsen had 17 kills and 17 digs to pace the Wheelers to the coaching-debut win over Brandi Gruhn Thursday night in Audubon. Scoresover the Crusaders were 25-16, 28-26, 20-25, 23-25, 15-5.
Griswold 3, Lenox 0:
- In a battle of the Tigers, it was Griswold who pulled out the 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 victory Thursday night in Griswold behind a balanced attack. Makenna Askeland had six kills, McKenna Wiechman had five and Carley Danker, Lydia Greiman and Brenna Rossell each had four. Anna Kelley had 22 digs while Greiman and Carolina Arcia had 11 assists each.
CROSS COUNTRY
Southeast Valley Invitational:
- ACGC overcame a couple of weather delays to get a boys’ team championship and a big debut from a freshman wonder on the girls’ side Thursday night at the Gowrie Country Club.
The Charger boys won the meet, getting a dominant win by senior Trevin Suhr to outdistance second-place Ogden 34-50. Suhr won in 17:01.37, more than 1:20 ahead of runner-up Cooper Nuss of Southeast Valley.
Justin Reinhart, Gavin Sloss and Andrew Mahaffey all finished in the top 10, fifth, eighth and ninth, respectively, while Noah Kading rounded out the scoring with his 11th-place showing, with Kading just a couple of seconds over the 19-minute mark. Sloss and Kading are both freshmen.
“We were also able to get (the top eight runners for ACGC) in the top 20 for placing and medals,” said coach Colin Shawgo. “This was particularly impressive since we were racing against three other ranked teams including the fifth ranked team in 1A, Ogden.”
The Charger girls had just four runners, but it was freshman Ava Campbell who turned heads with a time of 22:17.48, less than a second behind winner Alyssa Richman of Manson Northwest Webster.
“She led most of the race and was beat out at the last second, but it was still a tremendous race for her first 5k,” said Shawgo.
Mia Ocheltree and Katelyn Schafer were 21st and 22nd, respectively, while Kiersten Knobbe was 31st.