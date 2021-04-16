Atlantic native Brooke Newell, a member of the Missouri State women's golf team, was named Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Athlete of the Week.
Newell, a 2017 Atlantic graduate and former state medalist, carded a 75 in the final round of play to win the ORU Spring Invite at The Club at Indian Springs on Tuesday.
Over the course of three rounds, Newell shot a 71-68-75 – 214 to blow away the tournament field as she finished with an eight-stroke advantage on Junie Khaw of Tarleton State.
Overall, MSU carded a three-day total of 900 to finish second among the seven-team field. The Bears were just two strokes behind Little Rock, who won the event.