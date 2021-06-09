Atlantic has one of four unanimous all-Hawkeye Ten Conference selections when girls’ soccer teams were honored this week.
Jada Jensen, a sophomore forward, already has set several school records, including most goals in a season with 27. As one of the top scoring threats in the league, she’s one of the leaders and reasons why the Trojans won 10 games this past season, the most ever in at least the past 10 years.
Jensen was unanimous, along with Glenwood’s Nora Dougherty and Avery Blasdel, Harlan’s Raegan Wicks and Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Ella Klusman.
Also named first team all-Hawkeye Ten was defender Quinn Grubbs, also a sophomore.
Second-team pick was Maycie Waters, a senior defender and mid-fielder.
Honorable mention picks were Lindley Eblen, Edria Brummer and Aubrey Guyer.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central, which did not have a unanimous selection but made the Iowa Class 2A state tournament, had a conference-best six first-team picks. Three others made the second team.
All-Hawkeye Ten
Conference Girls Soccer
First team
Note: An asterisk (*) means unanimous.
Atlantic: Quinn Grubbs, Jada Jensen. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Haley Bach, Hana Daoudi, Hannah Estrada, Taylor Gregory, Hope Jensen, Hannah Lucy. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Ella Klusman, Makenna Shepard. Denison-Schleswig: Bailey Gibbons. Glenwood: Avery Blasdel, Nora Dougherty, Kelly Embray. Harlan: Raegan Wicks.
Second team
Atlantic: Maycie Waters. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Kylie Feilmeier. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Megan Elam, Gracie Hays, Callie Williams. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Maddie Estell, Anna Helton, Lily Krohn, Sophie Sheffield. Creston: Madison McCoubrey. Denison-Schleswig: Whitlee Auen. Glenwood: Grace Nightser, Larissa Pelley, Lauren Roenfeldt. Harlan: Kaia Bieker.