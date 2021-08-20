ELK HORN – Last year was sort of an anomaly for Exira-EHK’s football program.
Typically one of the most competitive, if not successful eight-man programs in southwestern Iowa, the Spartans failed to win a game for the first time in school history.
The skid should end this year, as the Spartans graduated just three players and key skill players return from a year ago. It’ll be up to how some newcomers and those who had some statistics step up.
Junior Trey Petersen, a returning first-team all-district player, split time under center with his brother, now-graduated Tyler, and the two combined for 1,506 yards passing and 481 yards rushing, with a total of 18 touchdowns. Trey accounted for about half of the passing statistics and was guilty of just one interception, while churning up 400 of the rushing yards.
When Tyler was the quarterback, he often threw to Trey, who accounted for 410 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. It appears Trey is in line to take the quarterback’s position, and if that indeed is the case, he’ll have at least one capable target in senior Tyler Kingery, who had 20 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns last year.
Developing a second option will be a key, as senior Dane Paulsen is the only other Spartan who has more than 100 yards receiving with 144 and two touchdowns. The running game will also be seeking a second option, as Kingery is second in returning yardage on the ground with 41 and no touchdowns.
Defensively, Trey Petersen leads the way with 42 total tackles, including 25 solos and three for losses. Junior Easton Nelson (22 tackles, 4 TFL), sophomore Jameson Killworth (19.5 tackles), and Kingery (17 tackles, three forced turnovers) are among the tackle leaders back.
Trey Petersen has the most punts returning, averaging just under 30 yards per kick.
The Spartans – this year in District 10 – will open the season Friday, Aug. 27, at Griswold.