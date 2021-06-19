AUDUBON – Addie Hocker helped Audubon take down MVAOCOU in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion Saturday afternoon.
In the finale of the Wheeler Invitational, Hocker's walk-off single scored two runs off a 1-2 pitch to take the 5-4 victory.
The Rams had led the entire game, up 4-0 at one point. The Wheelers, however, scored the last five runs of the game and capped it off with Hocker's heroics. Mattie Nielsen had a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-3, setting the stage for the finish.
In the opening game, Audubon built a five-run lead in the second inning before holding off ACGC 6-4.
The Chargers' comeback came in the fifth and sixth innings, when Emerson Van Meter, EmmaKay McClain, Mersadez Richter and Kylie Young all had RBIs to pull to within shouting distance. However, Alexis Obermeier, who threw relief for sarter Kali Irlmeier, was able to hold off the Chargers.
Katelyn Nielsen got the game scoring started with a two-run RBI single in the first inning. Hannah Thygesen had a solo home run in the sixth inning to add an important insurance run; she had a 3-for-4 day.
ACGC was led by Madalyn Kelsey, who went 2-for-3 on the afternoon.
The Chargers went 1-1 on the day. Besides the loss to Audubon, the team came back to beat MVAOCOU 13-6. No other information about that game was immediately available.
Audubon Wheeler Softball Invitational
Saturday, June 19, at Audubon
Records: Audubon 2-0, Underwood 2-0, ACGC 1-1, Panorama 1-1, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0-2, MVAOCOU 0-2.
Scores: Audubon 6, ACGC 4; Audubon 5, MVAOCOU 4; ACGC 13, MVAOCOU 6; Panorama 9, Coon Rapids-Bayard 5; Underwood 9, Panorama 5; Underwood 13, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0.
All-Tournament Team
Audubon: Sydney Beymer, Hannah Thygesen.
ACGC: Tori Fuller, Maddie Kelsey.
Coon Rapids-Bayard: Breeley Clayburg, Kadey Olson.
MVAOCOU: MaKia Smith, Paige Wooster.
Panorama: Lindy Nelson, Grace Richey.
Underwood: Peyton Cook, Ella Pierce.