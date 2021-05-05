SIOUX CITY – A day after an eighth-place showing at their own Betty Heflin Invitational, the Atlantic girls’ golf team rebounded with a big victory Wednesday afternoon in Sioux City.
The Trojans, paced by a runner-up medalist performance by senior Roni Hook, won the six-team East High Invitational at Whispering Creek Golf Course. Coach Kathy Hobson’s team carded a score of 414, four better than Sioux City Heelan in what ended up being a tight three-way race with the host Raiders.
Hook, a previous state qualifier, had a 93 to take runner-up honors, three strokes better than East’s Isabella Boyle.
Abby Smith had a 102 and Lexi Noelck had a 107 to place fourth and 10th, respectively, and round out the top 10. Abby Muller’s 112 rounded out the Trojan scoring. Reagan Leonard rounded out the team, scoring a 118.
After a tough day on Tuesday, coach Kathy Hobson was very happy with her team, saying all five girls played well “on a very tough course.”
“The front nine is a links-style course, relatively flat with lots of tall thick grass played as penalty areas,” said Hobson. “The back nine is up and down hills coupled with the grassy areas. And, greens not like we are use to – large and undulating.
“As a team we lost 24 balls and still had a very good 414. It’s always a great experience playing different courses and different teams.”
East High Invitational
Wednesday, May 5, at Whispering Creek Golf Course, Sioux City
Team scores: 1. Atlantic 414, 2. Sioux City Heelan 418, 3. Sioux City East 421, 4. Moville 457, 5. MVAOCOU 469, 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 474.
Medalist: Isabella Boyle (SCE) 90. Runner-up medalist: Roni Hook (Atl) 93.
Atlantic results: 2. Hook 93, 4. Abby Smith 102, 10. Lexi Noelck 107, 13. Abby Muller 112, 22. Reagan Leonard 118.