ATLANTIC – Sometimes, the game of soccer is secondary.
Tuesday night, Atlantic’s non-conference contest vs. Perry had a couple that showed that sometimes, there is more to the game than just playing soccer.
In the opening moments, the Trojans showed that act to one of their own. Tatum Grubbs, who injured her ACL during basketball season, hasn’t been able to play soccer this season. She’s had surgery and will also miss softball season back in Elk Horn.
So the team allowed Grubbs to start, and then she took one of the opening passes and intentionally kicked it out of bounds, before coming out of the game to applause.
Grubbs is an Exira-EHK senior and one of several players from other schools who play with Atlantic as part of a cooperative agreement.
Prior to the game, the Trojans helped Perry fans observe a moment of silence in memory of Melanie Gonzalez. The Perry High senior died after a drowning accident over the weekend.
The Trojans fell to Perry 2-1 on a late second-half goal by the Jayettes. Lindley Eblen tied the game up at 1-apiece on an over-the-walk placekick.
The game was delayed about an hour due to lightning.
The Trojans (10-6) will travel to Panorama for Friday’s Iowa Class 2A regional quarterfinal game against the Panthers. The winner will travel to Glenwood for a semifinal contest on Tuesday, June 2.