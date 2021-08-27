DES MOINES – The Atlantic volleyball team picked up a huge opening-night victory, claiming a four-set win over Iowa Class 5A No. 14 Des Moines Roosevelt on the road.
The Trojans won in four sets, 28-26, 25-22, 18-25, 30-28.
Coach Michelle Blake was pleased with her team's effort.
"Overall we had a very consistent effort in all aspects of the game," she said. "We were firing on all cylinders tonight. There were times we got down but never stopped fighting back and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort our kids gave tonight."
The threesome of Abby Smith, Jada Jensen and Chloe Mullenix combined for 25 kills on 71 attempts, for a .351 efficiency rate. Lexi Noelck had 21 assists and Jensen 11, while Jensen also had three ace serves in a 19-for-20 night serving. Mullenix was perfect in 17 serves with an ace.
Defensively, Aubrey Guyer had a solo block and an assist, while Ava Rush led with 12 digs and Guyer, Smith and Jensen each had nine.
All in all, a good night for the Trojans.
"We had a great showing of fans and it was just a great atmosphere In general. I saw so much potential in our kids tonight and this is only the beginning for us," she said.
The Trojans will be in action Saturday at the AHSTW Invitational.