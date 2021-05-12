AUDUBON – If you’re going to watch state qualifying track at Thursday’s Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet in Audubon, pay particular attention to the hurdles and the girls’ throwing events.
For those who follow the local teams, depending on the event there could be as many as five state qualifiers from the meet. This, even though only the meet champion is assured a spot at state.
Nowhere is it more evident than the girls discus throw, where five of the state’s top 24 distances come from the Audubon SQM.
It’ll all unfold at the SQM, where throwing events begin at 4 p.m. and running events start at 4:30 p.m.
Leading the way, after Monday’s last regular-season track meets, is Audubon’s Elizabeth Zaiger, who has a best throw of 116’6”, and has her ranked sixth statewide in Class 1A. Griswold’s Paige Luft, who has a best throw of 108’9”, follows in second place, while CAM’s Mallory Behnken (105’1.5”) and Molly Venteicher (102’4”), and Audubon’s Jaci Christensen (102’8”) are also in the top 24.
Remember the cavaet, though: Ten of the automatic state qualifiers are district champions, and it is possible that a champion might have a winning throw well below the best 24 performances statewide.
Still, the competition among the top 5 is expected to be fierce and any one of them could emerge as a state qualifier.
All five are also highly-regarded in the shot put as well. Venteicher was a Drake qualifier, where she placed sixth. She currently has the SQM’s best throw at 41’3.5”, nearly six feet ahead of current No. 2 Zaiger and No. 4 Behnken.
HURDLE-MANIA
Hurdles are also expected to be a prime event to watch, particularly with the area competition between Audubon’s Gavin Smith and CAM’s Connor McKee on the boys’ side.
The two have traded victories throughout the season in both the 110-meter high and 400-meter low events, with McKee grabbing the most prestigious of those victories so far at the Drake Relays earlier this season. Both competing in the 400-meter hurdles, McKee was eighth with a time of 56.11, while Smith was 11th and finished in 56.55.
For McKee, it was his season’s best time, and he leads the SQM, but look at Smith’s time: 56.13, set at a meet early in the year at Treynor. And Smith has the upper hand in the 110 hurdles, 15.25 to McKee’s 15.32.
Both play key roles in their respective shuttle hurdle relays. CAM – with Jack Follmann, Sam Foreman and Cale Maas joining McKee – have the best time in 1:01.30, while Audubon’s 1:03.40 is on the sweat of Smith, Brandon Jensen and the Klocke twins, Ethan and Joel.
The Audubon and CAM girls’ shuttle hurdle relays are also ranked in the top 24 statewide, the Wheelers seventh (Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen, at 1:11.37) and the Cougars 13th (Breeanna Bower, Nova Wheatley, Abby Follmann and Jade Jackson at 1:13.16).
OTHERS TO WATCH
Exira-EHK is in the midst of a rebuilding year for both its boys’ and girls’ programs, and one of their athletes – Tyler Kingery – finally began making noise late in the year.
Competing in the high jump, Kingery had a season-best leap of 6’1” to claim the Rolling Valley Conference championship and all of a sudden put him in a first-place tie in the SQM (along with Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gabe Obert.
Kingery is the best chance for the Spartans to qualify for state this season, and it would be the school’s first for either boys or girls in several seasons.
Also on the boys’ side, CAM’s Lane Spieker has had a standout year and could qualify in multiple events, including the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump, events where he’s ranked either first or second. Audubon’s 4x200-meter relay, at 1:33.40, has the SQM’s fastest time by more than a second.
For the girls, CAM’s Jade Jackson could be a strong contender in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump, while Emma Follmann also could qualify in the high jump with a good performance. Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen has been a core part of the sprint medley and is a previous state qualifer in the 800-meter run.