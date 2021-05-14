TREYNOR – The AHSTW girls track team automatically advanced five entries to next week’s state meet by virtue of top-2 finishes at Thursday’s state qualifying meet in Treynor.
Holly Hoepner won a pair of titles, taking the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles with times of 15.99 and 1:08.65 in those events, respectively.
Four Lady Vikes were runners-up: Cora Comer in the 200-meter dash (27.44), the 4x100-meter relay of Hoepner, Delaney Goshorn, Gracelyn Partlow and Comer in 52.63; and the sprint medley of Kaleah Guyer, Goshorn, Comer and Hoepner in 1:55.22.
ACGC’s girls will be assured of taking a pair of runners-up: Rylee Sloss in the 3000-meter run (11:38.13) and Chloe Largent in the high jump (5’3”).
The ACGC boys also had a pair of runner-up finishes and assured state berths: Clayton Wardyn in the 110-meter hurdles (15.82) and the 4x800-meter relay of Trevin Suhr, Kaden Thompson, Zacn Moon and Charlie Crawford, whose 8:23.98 finish was less than a tenth of a second back of event champion Treynor.
The top-2 in each event at each of the eight Class 2A SQMs assured themselves state berths. The remaining eight spots will be filled by the next eight best finishes statewide, with that field determined likely today.
Iowa Class 2A SQM
Thursday, May 13, at Treynor
Boys team scores: 1. Treynor 167, 2. Undrewood 137, 3. Clarinda 115, 4. ACGC 81.5, 5. Red Oak 56, 6. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 54, 7. Shenandoah 46, 8. West Central Valley 22, 9. MVAOCOU 20.5, 10. (tie) AHSTW and Missouri Valley 18, 12. Panorama 6.
Girls team scores: 1. Underwood 120, 2. Treynor 106.5, 3. Panorama 97, 4. Clarinda 96, 5. AHSTW 69.5, 6. ACGC 57, 7. Shenandoah 51, 8. Carroll Kuemper Catholic 49, 9. (tie) Red Oak and West Central Valley 32, 11. Missouri Valley 17, 12. MVAOCOU 14.