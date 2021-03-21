PELLA – The Atlantic boys’ track team had several top-eight finishes in an indoor meet Saturday at Central College.
Collin Mullenix had a fifth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.08 seconds, and also contributed a seventh-place time in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.48.
Craig Alan Becker added a time of 2:09.24 in the 800-meter run.
Also coming in the top 10 were Jayden Proehl, ninth in the high jump with a 5’2” flight; and Zane Beg with a 11:33.66 showing in the 3200-meter run, good for ninth. The “A” squad of the 4x400-meter relay – Zane Vance, Bennett Whetstone, Becker and Mullenix – were in 10th with a time of 3:52.93.
Riverside at Concordia Indoor:
- The Riverside boys’ and girls’ track teams had a successful outing at the Condordia Indoor Bulldog Challenge Friday at Seward, Neb, with a number of top-three finishes in the Prairie Division.
On the girls’ side, Lydia Erickson won the 200-meter dash with a time of 28:13, while anchoring the 4x400-meter relay to a time of 4:33.96; joining her were Izzy Bluml, Mackenzie Olmstead and Macy Woods. Veronica Andrushyshn was second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.32, while Carley Henderson was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:47.10. The 4x800-meter relay of Henderson, Macy Woods, Rebecca Cody and Cailee Manzer finished in 11:29.18, good for third.
For the boys, two championships were turned in by Mike Casson – 7.40 in the 60-meter dash and 23.68 in the 200-meter dash. Aiden Bell was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:13.24, while Brogan Allensworth took second in the high jump with a leap of 5’10”. The 4x400-meter relay of Drake Woods, JJ Wilson, Grady Jeppesen and Allensworth was third with a time of 3:57.91.