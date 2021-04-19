ATLANTIC – Glenwood has athletic speed on its boys’ soccer team.
That was obvious to anyone from the git-go when they took the field against Atlantic Monday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Shot attempts came early and often, and eventually, so did their scoring as the Rams limited the Trojans’ opportunities in a 10-0 shutout in Hawkeye Ten Conference action.
Jade Nanfito had four goals for the Rams, all in the second half, while two of Jackson Wray’s three scores came in the first half as the Rams built a 4-0 lead. Caden Johnson added two more goals while Collin Lincoln’s game-ending solo punch with 5:18 left in the game accounted for the rest of Glenwood’s scoring.
“Glenwood, they are well-coached and the best team we’ve seen this year,” said Atlantic coach Matt Smith. “But on the positive side for our team ... they passed the ball well together at the top.
“I told the boys at half, we had six or seven attacks in the first half, and normally we have two or three in the first half. This is the positive we have to keep building on,” he added.
The Trojans’ best chance came in the 47th minute, when the game was still 4-0. After a Rams’ foul just outside their goal, Beau Dickerson got the penalty kick but was stopped by the Rams’ goalie.
As fate would have it, the Trojans were called for a foul inside the goal area just 30 seconds later. Nanfito connected and the rout was on.
The Trojans (1-6, 0-1 Hawkeye Ten) have the rest of the week off, and will use this week to regroup before next Monday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference contest at Creston.
“They’re going to be very fast and athletic, just like Underwood and West Central Valley,” said Smith. “I think we’ll be able to compete, just like every other game, and keep working on the little things.”