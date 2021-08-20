ELK HORN – Based off results of last year’s Rolling Valley Conference meet, Exira-EHK cross country has several runners returning who placed in the top 10.
Tops on the list for the girls is Ella Petersen, a junior who finished sixth overall; she has the fourth-fastest returning time of 25:12.21.
Also placing in the top 10 a year ago were junior Quinn Grubbs (25:28.53), who was eighth overall and has the fifth-fastest returning time; senior Kate Hansen, who was 11th with a time of 26:21.55, the seventh-fastest time that’s back; and Macy Emgarten, whose 29:33.79 was 18th overall a year ago and 10th-best that’s back.
On the boys’ side, Treavor Hill-Borger, a junior, has the fastest time. The lone boy who competed for the Spartans in 2020, he ran a 21:35.73 at last year’s RVC meet and has the fifth-best time that’s back of all RVC runners.
Exira-EHK’s girls won the team title last year and could be among the contenders for this year’s title assuming their top four runners are back. For the boys, it’ll depend on who comes out.
A complete schedule for Exira-EHK had not been posted as of press time Thursday, although the Spartans typically have competed at the West Central Valley Invitational in Redfield each year, with this year’s race taking place Thursday, Sept. 2.