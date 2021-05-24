TREYNOR – Riverside held a 2-1 halftime lead but couldn't hold on as Treynor rallied to defeat the Bulldogs 4-3 in Monday's Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal at Treynor High School.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-4 record.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

Tags

Trending Food Videos