TREYNOR – Riverside held a 2-1 halftime lead but couldn't hold on as Treynor rallied to defeat the Bulldogs 4-3 in Monday's Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal at Treynor High School.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-4 record.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 712-243-2624 or email circ@ant-news.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Rate
|$1.99
|unlimited access
|Digital Only - 31 days
|$8.50
|for 31 days
|Digital - 3 months
|$33.00
|unlimited access
|Digital - 6 months
|$64.00
|unlimited access
|Digital - 1 year
|$124.00
|unlimited access
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
TREYNOR – Riverside held a 2-1 halftime lead but couldn't hold on as Treynor rallied to defeat the Bulldogs 4-3 in Monday's Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal at Treynor High School.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 13-4 record.
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 15mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.