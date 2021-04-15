Wednesday Afternoon Ladies
Wednesday, April 14, at Super Bowl
Team scores: RT Motors 7, Bye 0; Buck Snort 4, Choice Printing 3; Cowgirls 5, Meyer & Gross 2.
Individual results: Karen Dreager 178-498, Jeanie Bastian 173-440, Robin Loring 156-439.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, April 14, at Super Bowl
Team scores: Frank's Pub 5, Pro Shop 2; Brocker Karns & Karns 5, Deter Motors 2; One Lucky Guy 7, Bye 0; danish Mutural 5; Cast Iron 2; West Side Diner 5; LGZ Construction 2; L&M Bowl 7, Super Bowl 0.
Individual results: Michael Applegate 228-612; Rick Christofferson 244-627; Roger Wallingford 223-589.