NEWELL – This year’s rematch of an Iowa Class 1A regional softball final between Exira-EHK and Newell-Fonda was a much different game.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was the same result.
A bases-loaded opportunity in the top of the seventh didn’t pan out as the top-ranked Mustangs held on for a 1-0 victory Monday night and earned the right to go to Fort Dodge and the state softball tournament.
The Spartans retired at 22-7, but not before giving the Mustangs all they wanted, as the Spartans collected six hits and drew a walk, although Kierra Jungers, the freshman ace for the Mustangs, struck out nine.
The Spartans made it very interesting in the top of the seventh. Quinn Grubbs led off with a base hit and Macy Emgarten laid down the bunt for a hit. After Mollie Rasmussen was out on an infield pop fly, Makenzie Riley got another bunt down to load the bases, but Grubbs was held at third. Jungers then struck out the next two batters to end the Spartans’ season.
It was in the fourth inning that returning all-stater Macy Sievers scored the game’s lone run. She ended with two hits on the night.
Emgarten held the Spartans to six hits and a walk on the night.
Exira-EHK fell 10-0 last year to Newell-Fonda in the regional final. With no seniors playing this year, everyone is expected to be back for the Spartans in 2022.