The 2021 Drake Relays will welcome spectators, one year following postponement due to the global pandemic.
Meet officials announced Wednesday that strict COVID-19 protocols including socially distanced seating and mask mandate, will be enforced during the 111th edition of America’s Athletic Classic, to be held April 22-24 at Drake Stadium.
Ticket holders who deferred or donated their 2020 tickets will receive notice via email of their seating options beginning Tuesday, April 6. Ticket packages and single-session tickets will then go on sale via email offer to previous all-session and single session ticket holders beginning Tuesday, April 13, followed by remaining tickets becoming available for purchase by the public.
The 2021 Drake Relays will feature an elite division, university division, college division, high school division, and a 4x100 meter relay event for middle schools. Notably, the World Athletics Continental Tour has designated the Drake Relays a Silver Level event, one of only two meets in the United States to earn such status. That means the Drake Relays are a critical stop for athletes beginning their quest to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“This will truly be a historic meet for competitors, coaches and Relays fans alike,” said Blake Boldon, director of the Drake Relays. “We are thrilled to be bringing world-class talent to Iowa and hosting one of the biggest and most competitive outdoor track meets since the onset of COVID-19. I’m equally proud of the many staff and volunteers who are working diligently to make it possible for spectators to attend, and to do so safely.”
Relays fans should note that:
High school wheelchair athletes will compete in the Drake Relays for the first time ever. In partnership with Adaptive Sports Iowa, the Relays will feature a 400-meter coed race for these inspiring student-athletes.
Competitors in the USATF 1-Mile Road Championships will compete for $15,000 in prize money on April 21, starting at Painted Street on Drake’s campus and finishing on the Blue Oval inside Drake Stadium.
The Drake Road Races will offer both in-person and virtual options for participation, for the first time in Drake Relays history. Registration for the in-person event will close on Friday, April 9.