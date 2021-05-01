The Atlantic tennis teams got another split against one of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foes, this time Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The Trojan boys topped the Titans 7-2 Friday afternoon in Council Bluffs, while the Titan girls were 8-1 winners at Sunnyside Park.
On the boys’ side, the Trojans took four out of six singles spots, with the top 3 – Grant Sturm (8-2), Ethan Sturm (8-1) and Bodie Johnson (8-5) – joining Bryan York (8-7 (2)) as winners. The Sturm brothers won 8-3, while Johnson and Dayton Templeton, and Hunter Weppler and York were 8-4 victors.
The lone winner for the Trojan girls were the Grooms twins, Nellie and Tessa. They won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles.