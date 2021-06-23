COUNCIL BLUFFS – Iowa Western Community College has announced the hiring of Shane Larson as its next Director of Athletics.
Larson, who makes the transition from Cowley (Kansas) College, will lead a nationally renowned Reiver athletic program that features 21 sports and more than 700 student-athletes.
"This is an exciting time for Iowa Western as we usher in a new era of Reiver Athletics under the direction of a highly motivated director," said Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney. "Shane comes to Iowa Western highly recommended by his peers and we are happy to welcome him to the Reiver family."
Larson has served as Director of Athletics at Cowley College since 2014, where he was a member of the president's leadership team and had direct oversight of 18 sports programs and 26 staff members. Since 2018 he has represented Cowley as Women's Region Director for NJCAA Region VI and was previously Assistant Men's Region Director for three years.
Prior to Cowley, Larson was head women's basketball coach at Kaskaskia (IL.) College and also served as assistant women's basketball coach and assistant registrar at Midland University in Fremont, Neb. He was head women's basketball coach and coordinator of the Sports Management Program at Dana College in Blair, NE., from 2008 to 2010.
Larson has a Master of Science in Health Education from Fort Hays State (Kansas) University and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science from Bethany (Kansas) College. He earned an Associate's Degree from Cloud County (Kansas) Community College in 1997. He is presently working toward his Doctorate of Education at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
"Iowa Western is one of the top junior college athletic programs in the country and I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of it," Larson said. "I want to thank Dr. Kinney for this amazing opportunity. It is an honor to be entrusted with this responsibility and a privilege to get to work with an amazing athletic department. My family and I are excited to become a part of the Council Bluff Community. I am looking forward to getting to know the coaches and athletic department staff and learning more about Reiver Athletics. It is an incredible responsibility to maintain the level of excellence that has been established here at Iowa Western Community College."
Larson and his wife, Jennie, have one son, Cash. Larson is a native of Waterville, Kan.