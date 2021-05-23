DES MOINES – As it turns out, of the two area teams involved in the great shuttle hurdle relay battle this past season, it was CAM that swept them all over Audubon.
The final of those battles – and as they all were, they were good battles – was on Saturday at Drake Stadium’s iconic Blue Oval, the final day of the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
This time, it was CAM third in 1:00.76, Audubon sixth in 1:04.10. The Cougars were just over a half-second behind Lisbon’s state-winning pace and a fraction of a second back of second-place Belle Plaine.
“I knew there was going to be a lot of competition in this heat so I just went out there and ran my race the best of my ability,” said Cougar sophomore Sam Foreman, the lead-off leg of the. “Having Audubon competition to push us all year was great.
“Coming to the state meet knew the two teams ahead of us were going to be quick so we just had to push ourselves to try and get them,” he continued. “We just couln’t get it done today.”
McKee, the Cougar senior, wrapped up a great state meet by anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay to one of its best finishes in school history. The chance to compete against Wheeler anchor Gavin Smith, McKee’s primary rival the entire year, was just one reason he enjoyed this past season.
“I always love competing against Audubon because Gavin Smith’s their anchor, and whenever Audubon’s in the shuttle hurdle, in the 110 highs or 400 hurdles, he’s just a really great athlete ... and I (always) look forward to competing against him,” he said. “They’re full of athletes and talent.”
McKee was the only senior on the Cougars’ shuttle hurdle, meaning if his teammates – sophomores Foreman and Cale Maas, and freshman Jack Follmann find a fourth member – this team could be strong in 2022.
Audubon could be, too, even with the departure of the Klocke twins, seniors Ethan and Joel. Smith and Braden Wessell are juniors and will be back.
The Cougar boys had the best state team finish, coming in 13th with 18 points. Audubon wasn’t far behind with 12 points, good for 23rd place. Neither Riverside nor Exira-EHK, the other two area Class 1A teams with events at this year’s state meet, scored. Madrid was the team champion.
Other boys’ results from Saturday:
110-meter hurdles:
- Smith placed seventh with a time of 15.55.
4x100-meter relay:
- The team came in eighth at 1:10.97, with Ethan Klocke, Matthew Beisswenger, Smith and Joel Klocke.
GIRLS RESULTS
Audubon junior Hannah Thygesen had a busy day Saturday.
After an 11th-place finish in the girls’ 800-meter run, clocking at 2:27.41, she helped anchor the 4x400-meter relay team to a very nifty fourth-place finish at 4:12.90.
Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen and Abigail Zaiger – all of them also underclassmen – helped set the table, and it was Thygesen’s athleticism that helped set the pace for the final leg of the final event of the state meet.
“I just felt really good coming out of the blocks tonight. This was our best time,” said Steckler.
Of her anchor leg, Thygesen said, “It went pretty quick, and I don’t remember a lot of it but gave it what I could. I’m excited and it’s going to be so much fun next season. We had a lot of fun this year and we’ve got a lot of eighth-graders coming up as freshmen and ready to go.”
All four will be back next year for the Wheelers, and who knows ... maybe a run at the state championship in the 4x400.
Riverside also competed in that 4x400-meter relay, with Izzy Bluml, Macy Woods, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Lydia Erickson in at 4:24.87.
Team scoring, Audubon was the top area finisher with 12 points, placing them 22nd. CAM was 25th with 11. Riverside ended 36th with seven points and Griswold was 55th with two points. Madrid was the team champion.
Also for are Class 1A girls:
Shuttle hurdle relay:
- The Cougar girls are adept at hurdles as well, asAbby Follmann, Breeanna Bower, Nova Wheatley and Jade Jackson finished seventh in 1:11.78. Riverside was eighth, withVeronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kya Hackett and Bluml in at 1:12.10.
100-meter dash:
- Andrusyshyn was eighth in the final with a time of 13.36.
200-meter dash: Erickson was eighth at 27.66.