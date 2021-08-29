Atlantic’s volleyball team is on a roll, unbeaten after the first week of the season and a tournament championship in hand.
The Trojans went 5-0 at the AHSTW Invitational, twice defeating Riverside and dropping just one set all day to win the meet.
The Trojans beat Riverside (26-24, 24-22), East Mills (21-12, 21-17) and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (21-9, 21-18) to win their pool. In championship bracket play, the team beat AHSTW in three sets (16-21, 21-19, 15-12) before getting their second win over the Lady Dawgs, 21-10, 21-18.
Key stats from the day included Abby Smith collecting 32 kills, Lexi Noelck having 21 kills and Aubrey Guyer on 20 kills, the three getting their offense on a combined 195 attempts. Jada Jensen finished the day with 46 assists while Lexi Noelck had 44.
Smith had eight ace serves and Guyer seven. Ava Rush with 100 digs followed by Guyer with 58 and Abby Smith with 46 Chloe Mullenix finished with 14 total blocks and Jada Jensen with eight.
“Overall, it was an extremely consistent effort for the Trojans throughout the day,” said coach Michelle Blake, whose team is 6-0 on the season, the team’s best start in years. “There were highs and lows just like with any tournament but the girls fought through the difficult moments and were successful on the other side.
“The girls came out and played with a lot of fire and played really well together as a team.”
OTHER TEAMS
Besides hosting AHSTW and Riverside, CAM also participated in the meet.
Riverside, the runner up, beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (21-16, 21-5) and East Mills (21-13, 19-21, 15-12). Veronica Andrusyshyn had 11 kills in the loss to Atlantic, while Izzi Bluml had six kills against the Yellow Jackets and eight against the Wolverines.
The Lady Dawgs beat Earlham in the championship semifinals 21-13, 21-12.
AHSTW took care of Denison-Schleswig (21-19, 21-6) and CAM (21-10, 21-17) in its pool play, but lost to Earlham in three sets (23-21, 10-21, 15-11), then fell to Atlantic in the championship semifinals.
CAM went winless on the day. Besides the loss to the Lady Vikes, the Cougars fell to Earlham (14-21, 21-15, 15-4) and Denison-Schleswig (21-19, 21-17). East Mills ended the day for the Cougars in two sets, 21-19, 21-8.