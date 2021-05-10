SHENANDOAH – The Grooms’ twins, sisters Nellie and Tessa, put up a third-place finish at No. 1 doubles, Atlantic’s best at the Hawkeye Ten Conference girls tennis meet Monday.
Nellie and Tessa were seeded fourth and won their opening match 9-7 over Maddie Parker and Oasis Opheim of Council Bluffs Lewis Central. After falling in the semifinals to a team from Clarinda, the Grooms’ tandem came back to claim a 9-8 (5) win over Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi and Anna Schewe to take home the bronze.
All of Atlantic’s points were scored in doubles, with Olivia Engler and Molly McFadden claiming sixth place, one place higher than their seed. The pair opened with a loss to a team from Denison-Schleswig, but came back with wins over teams from Harlan and Clarinda before falling to Emily Burns and Alexis Opheim of Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the fifth-place match.
Atlantic’s two singles players were Genevieve Martinez and Addi Schmitt.
The Trojans finished ninth, while Glenwood and St. Albert tied for team championship honors. Singles champions were Maddie Frey of Creston at No. 1, Allison Narmi of St. Albert at No. 2. In doubles, it was Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole at No. 1, and Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny and Riley Wiese.