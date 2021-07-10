If the weather holds up, today will be the day the News-Telegraph area’s Iowa Class 1A and 2A schools begin their baseball post-season trail.
Each of the area’s seven schools in the smaller two of Iowa’s four classes – ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – will be in action in games at various sites across southwestern Iowa.
The only matchup where two schools play each other will be the nightcap of a doubleheader at Anita: CAM, which will host Griswold.
All games are weather pending; watch for updates online, through the Iowa High School Athletic Association and local high schools, for any changes in times and sites.
The winners of today’s first-round games advance to the district semifinals Tuesday, July 13. The district championships are set for Saturday, July 17, with the substate final Tuesday, July 20.
The state tournament for Class 1A and 2A schools is July 26-31 at Merchants Park, Carroll.
Below are capsule previews of each first-round game; statistics come from Varsity Bound Iowa.
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 13
Griswold (3-13) at CAM (21-5), 7 p.m.:
- CAM has five batters hitting above .300 – Colby Rich (.539), Lane Spieker (.414), Joe Kauffman (.457), Connor McKee (3.58) and Brody Paulsen (.328). Spieker has 11 home runs among his 36 hits and 48 RBIs on the year, while Rich has knocked in 59 runs off 48 hits, nine of which were home runs. The Cougars are aggressive on the basepaths, with 123 stolen bases. Rich (6-0, 4.29 ERA in 32.2 inings, 38 strikeouts), Spieker (5-1, 2.28 ERA in 44.2 innings, 80 strikeouts) and Joe Kauffman (4-4, 2.89 ERA in 36.1 innings, 85 strikeouts) are among the choices coach Dan Daugherty has in what’s been a solid bullpen.
Griswold has a fairly young team, including a talented group of incoming freshmen who should help the Tigers in the future. Earlier this season the team got a conference victory over someone other than Essex (a 7-4 win over East Mills) and were competitive in several other games. The team has hit .284, which has helped offensive production; top bats are by Kamron Brownlee (.385, 20 hits, 10 RBI), Colton Turner (.370, 20 hits, 13 RBI) and Cale Swain (.349, 15 hits, 14 RBI). On the basepaths, 91 of 96 stolen base attempts were successful. The bullpen might be a bit of a concern, as Tiger pitchers are giving up 10.2 runs per game; Brownlee (9 ERA in 30.1 innings, 30 strikeouts) or Turner (9.22 in 27.1 innings, 31 strikeouts) will probably get the call.
CAM has several of the state’s offensive leaders, and their team is second in Class 1A with 22 home runs and fourth in RBIs with 234. The Cougars won nine straight from June 15-28, but has gone 3-3 since, with losses mainly to larger schools. Although Griswold has shown signs of progress this season, those could be tough hurdles to overcome.
The winner faces either Bedford or Southwest Valley.
DISTRICT 14
Stanton (11-7) vs. Riverside (5-16) at Council Bluffs, 5 p.m.:
- The Bulldogs’ offense has several solid bats, particularly Eddie Vicek (.448, 26 hits, five RBI) and Ethan Reicks (.420, 21 hits, 19 RBI), and they’ve stolen 101 bases. Kaeden Pleas (2-1, 8.29 ERA in 12.2 innings, nine strikeouts) could get the call based on winning percentage, although Vicek – despite not having a win in five decisions – has a better ERA (5.81 in 31.1 innings) and more strikeouts (38) than any other in the Bulldog bullpen.
Stanton’s top hitter is Carter Johnson, with a .367 average and 19 RBIs on 22 hits; Joshua Martin has a .327 average with 16 hits and 12 RBIs. The team has stolen 129 bases on the year. Pitching choices could include Johnson (2-2, 2.62 ERA in 26.2 innings, 51 strikeouts) or Colby Royal (3-3, 1.22 ERA in 46 innings, 79 strikeouts).
The Bulldogs have made progress this season, shaking off a 38-game losing streak early in the year and picking up four more wins in being generally competitive. This could be a fairly even matchup despite Stanton’s slightly better record, but the Bulldogs will need to have good run production along with good defense – they can’t go on 2.6 errors a game – to have a chance at a post-season win.
The winner plays either Essex or Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Exira-EHK (9-12) vs. East Mills (6-13) at Sidney, 5 p.m.:
- The Spartans have hit .229 as a team, and have been by coach Tom Petersen’s sons, Trey (.283, 17 hits, five RBI) and Tyler (.273, 12 hits, 16 RBI). The Spartans have hit the ball hard, with 21 of their 86 hits going for extra bases, and they can steal bases, with 59 thefts this season. Look for Tyler Kingery (4-1, 3.35 ERA in 39.2 innings, 55 strikeouts) or Tyler Petersen (2-4, 6.86 ERA in 33.2 innings, 55 strikeouts) to be the top candidates to start.
East Mills’ top bat by far is owned by Jack Anderson, with hits .396 and has 21 hits with nine RBIs. Next best is Mason Crouse, with a .278 average and 15 hits with seven RBIs. Zach Thornburg has 14 RBIs, a team high. The team has stolen 60 bases this season. The Wolverines will probably start either Ethan Miller (2-4, 5.42 ERA in 31 innings, 37 strikeouts), Jackson Wray (1-2, 3.12 ERA in 24.2 innings, 26 strikeouts) or Jack Anderson (1-2, 4.25 ERA in 28 innings, 38 strikeouts). The Wolverine defense is a bit shaky, averaging nearly 3.5 errors per game.
This matchup favors Exira-EHK. After a shaky 2020 season where progress was limited in part due to the pandemic, the Spartans have played a better schedule and have had more production from their lineup, as the Wolverrines have hit just .194. Still, the Spartans will need to gain momentum, with one or two hits becoming contagious, and take advantage of what could be a shaky East Mills defense if they hope to put this game away.
The winner plays either Sidney or Fremont-Mills.
DISTRICT 15
Audubon (9-15) at Woodbine (15-7), 5 p.m. at Logan:
- Audubon has been led this season by Gavin Smith (.391 avg., 27 hits, 21 RBIs) and Ethan Klocke (.314 avg., .13 hits, 21 RBIs), although four other Wheelers have at least 10 runs batted in. The team has had 39 of their 111 hits going extra bases. Starting pitchers could be Aiden Alt (3-3, 4.88 ERA in 28.2 innings, 23 strikeouts) or Braden Wessel (2-3, 3.85 in 23.2 innings, 29 strikeouts).
Woodbine has two batters in its starting lineup over .300, led by Cory Bantam (.460, 29 hits, 20 RBI) and Eric Gau (.339, 21 hits, 12 RBI), with Gavin Kelley knocking in a team-high 27 runs. The team has stolen 80 hits, while 27 of their 122 hits have gone extra bases. The team’s defense is solid, with only 29 errors on the year. Figure either Cory Bantam (5-1, 2.18 ERA in 45 innings, 80 strikeouts) or Landon Bendgen (4-1, 2.65 ERA in 34.1 innings, 51 strikeouts) to start on the mound. The winner plays either Logan-Magnolia or Boyer Valley in the semifnals.
The Wheelers began the season 5-3 but underwent an eight-game losing streak at mid-season, before basically trading wins for losses to close out the regular season. As is the case with many teams, it’s Jekyll or Hyde for the Wheelers: either they can get on a roll and get a bunch of hits, or only muster a few hits. The Wheelers will need to bunch hits together and get to a talented pitcher – whomever starts – to put themselves in position of advancing.
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 4
South Central Calhoun (1-21) vs. ACGC (11-20) at Guthrie Center, 7 p.m.:
- Miles Kading and Newell Rogers have been the offensive leaders for the Chargers this year. Kading has a .404 average and 46 hits with 28 RBIs, while Rogers has a .390 average and has knocked in 19 runs off 39 hits. Brock Littler has a .313 average and 31 hits with nine RBI and could also be a threat. Base stealing is generally successful, with 125 thefts in 141 attempts. Of a number of potential starters, the top choice could be Brock Littler (4-4, 4.92 ERA in 37 innings, 24 strikeouts); despite being winless in four decisions, Clayton Wardyn has a team-high 44 strikeouts on the mound.
The Titans are hitting just .213 as a team but do have a couple of strong bats, including Ayden Toms (.419, 26 hits) and Cody Thompson (.300, 12 hits), but most of the rest of the batters in the lineup are below .200 at the plate as only the team has just 42 RBIs total and just 26 of their 94 hits going for extra bases. The team has stolen 48 bases on the year. Errors are a huge concern, with 5.6 per game.
For the first time in the school’s five-year history, ACGC will be hosting a four-team district, and the Chargers are solid favorites against a team that has scored just 77 runs on the season and whose defense is questionable. The Chargers reached the 10-win plateau for the first time this year on the strength of a good senior class. If the Chargers can build a solid lead early by taking advantage of errors, they’ll move on to the district semifinals for the second time in as many years.
The winner gets Woodward-Granger in a 5 p.m. district semifinal at Van Meter.
DISTRICT 15
Shenandoah (7-20) vs. AHSTW (7-12) at Treynor, 5 p.m.:
- The Vikings do have their share of strong batters, with Blake Holst (.411, 23 hits, 15 RBI) and Brayden Lund (.317, 19 hits, 16 RBI) the best in the lineup. Nick Denning has shown promise as well, with 16 hits and a .262 average in his freshman year. However, offense may be a concern for the Vikings as the bottom part of their lineup has several batters well below .200, anywhere from .103 to .189. The Vikings have just 36 stolen bases in 43 attempts. Defensively, the Vikings have 37 errors, just over two per game. Holst is the top pitcher with a 3.44 ERA in 36.2 innings and 52 strikeouts; he’s 4-2 on the year and will likely get the call; Jacob Coon is 2-4 and has a 7.08 ERA but could also be a candidate.
The Mustangs finished in a last-place tie in a solid Hawkeye Ten Conference, four games behind ninth-place Creston. Hunter Dukes (.436, 41 hits, 14 RBI) and Brayden Knight (.346, 27 hits, 14 RBI) are the top offensive players; tops in the RBI department are Carter Ruzek (21) Camden Lorimor (17). The Mustangs play small-ball, with just 28 of their 142 hits going for extra bases, but they have stolen 72 bases. Defense is a bit of a concern, with 93 errors on the year, or nearly 3.5 per game. Look for either Jade Spangler (3-2, 4.20 in 35 innings, 30 strikeouts), Cain Lorimor (2-4, 6.17 ERA in 36.1 innings, 32 strikeouts) or Carter Ruzek (2-5, 6.35 ERA in 28.2 innings, 23 strikeouts) to start.
A pair of seven-win teams battle for the right to face Underwood in Tuesday’s district semifinal at Underwood. The matchup seems to favor the Mustangs, as they have the benefit of playing in the Hawkeye Ten against better competition. The Vikings, with a two-game winning streak in hand, have shown glimpses of being a good team but will need to be a little more consistent in all phases of their game and force the Mustangs to make mistakes to get a signature win for the season.