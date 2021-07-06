With members of Atlantic's veterans groups participating in the National Anthem throughout this past baseball and softball season, a thought occurred to me.
Why not have a night when all of our local veterans are honored?
My alma mater, North Scott, has been doing this every year the past several years, since the Lancers' co-head coaches took over the program.
Basically, it was inspired – in part – by their fathers being veterans and the desire to give back to the sacrifices they made. What they'd do, then, is contact all the local veteran groups, including the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, and invite their members to one of the Lancers' double-headers.
Between games, the veterans would be invited onto the field. If they had a grandson on the team, that player would accompany him or her, but otherwise a player would be invited to escort one (or sometimes more) veterans. A speech would then be read thanking them for their service and a round of applause would ensure.
So why not have, as hosted by our local teams, a Veterans' Night? It'd be a good way to say, "Thank you" to the men and women who have served and helped to preserve our freedoms.
I can't speak for some of the other schools, but I know Atlantic has had nights honoring seniors, volunteers and Atlantic Little League players. I'd love to see this expanded to one thing more, and that is to honor the veterans.
The logistics, of course, would need to be handled by the high school administration. But I know that, at least in Atlantic, it can be done. Perhaps it can be considered by CAM and Griswold, at least, too.
* * *
It's hard to say how well Joe Wieskamp will do on basketball's biggest stage.
The University of Iowa power forward announced last week that he was keeping his name in the NBA draft, meaning he will forego any future seasons at the college level. This was first reported by Jon Rothstein of College Hoops today.
Apparently, his confidence got a huge boost when he had a great showing at the NBA's Draft Combine in Chicago at the end of June, increasing his chances of being drafted in one of the early rounds. He was originally not a first- or second-round pick, but perhaps things changed when he decided to see what he could do.
I've said before that I had seen him play in high school. He's one of the best ones I can recall seeing, for no other reason than he was simply good. He continued to play well in college, the past season averaging 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and his 46.2% shooting from the field is something that gave many opponents sleepless nights.
We'll have to see where he fits in with the NBA Draft. Personally, I would have gone back for a senior year and finished the degree, but maybe Wieskamp sees this as his one best opportunity to make the jump to professional ball. If that's the case, you can't really blame him, but I still would have waited if I were in his shoes.
* * *
I'm not sure what to think about all these rumors about the Chicago Bears' future at Soldier Field.
I'm ashamed to admit, but I've never been to a game at one of the grandest NFL stadiums to watch one of professional football's most storied teams. My brother has been there, but I've not asked him about what the experience was like.
Same goes with friends who are fans of the Bears.
All these are at this point, as I see it, are rumors. Rumors they'll move to a new stadium in nearby Arlington Heights, maybe into a world-class stadium that would increase capacity to around 80,000.
I understand the desire for such a facility. A retractable dome or something that would keep the cold out, even though playing in the cold in the Midwest has its unique character. Green Bay has done it for years and thrived. The surface, aesthetics, accessibility and much more are other points of contention.
The Bears are, at least according to Chicago's mayor, are still under a lease that doesn't expire for another 12 years. So I don't know what might come in the near term.
Can planning happen now? Sure. But just don't expect anything to happen for another 10 years or so.
For now, us Bears fans will have to endure the quirks and character of Soldier Field. And that's something that many of the newer stadiums lack, I'm sure: character.