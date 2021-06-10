COUNCIL BLUFFS – Atlantic got off to a slow start in their Hawkeye Ten Conference matchup with Council Bluffs Lewis Central Thursday night.
The game went quickly after the first two innings, and it was all Trojans.
Taking advantage of five Titan errors and several walks, the Trojans broke the game wide open with a nine-run fourth inning and came away with a 13-0 victory in Council Bluffs.
Coach Terry Hinzmann said it was – pardon the cliche – patience that paid off.
"We put a couple of runners on base, but I thought our girls responded well and we had a big inning in the fourth," said Hinzmann. "We were getting the bat on ball and being patient at plate."
Olivia Engler held the Titans to two hits while striking out five. Their biggest threat came in the third inning when a runner got to third base on a single, but the Trojan senior got a strikeout and got a fly to center to end the threat.
Atlantic improved to 12-1 on the year and make their annual trip to the Creston Invitational today and Saturday. Today's games are against Washington at 11:45 a.m. and Ankeny at 5 p.m., while Saturday brings Mount Ayr at 10:45 a.m. and Dallas-Center Grimes at 3 p.m.