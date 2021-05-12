MONDAMIN – Riverside has had a strong season on the boys’ side of the track, and several events are in contention of qualifying for the big state meet after the dust clears Thursday night at West Harrison High School.
The only event that’s top-ranked for the Bulldogs is the 4x800-meter relay, with Drake Woods, Kaiden Hendricks, Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen running a season-best 8:52.05.
Drake Relays qualifier Brogan Allensworth has a season-best leap of 6’3” in the high jump, but that ranks only second best to Ar-We-Va’s Coper Kock who has a best of 6’6”.
Mike Casson in the 200, Woods in the 800 and the 4x400-meter relays are also the best bets for the Bulldog boys.
The Bulldogs, by the way, are ranked second in the SQM’s power rankings, as compiled by Varsity Bound Iowa, behind Woodbine.
The Riverside girls also have several strong opportunities, primarily in sprint-style events. Veronica Andrusyshyn and Lydia Erickson are runners to watch in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, with Andrusyshyn top-ranked in the 100 and Erickson No. 1 in the 200. Both bookend the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays.
Teamwise, the Lady Dawgs are ranked fourth in the SQM’s power rankings. The Woodbine girls are the team to beat, with Logan-Magnolia, West Monona and Fremont-Mills rounding out the top 5.