GOLF
Atlantic girls at SE Polk Invitational:
- Roni Hook placed 10th, firing an 89 to pace the Trojan girls’ golf team to seventh place at the Southeast Polk Invitational at the par-71 Copper Creek Golf Coruse.
Abby Muller had a 101, Abby Smith 103, Lexi Noelck 104 and Reagan Leonard 105.
“Good outing for us against some quality central iowa teams, all (Iowa Class) 4A schools,” said coach Kathy Hobson, whose team finished ahead of four of the teams in the 11-team field. “Best 18 hole scores for abby muller, reagan Leonard and lexi noelck. We played very well on this course-this was the first time any of these girls had played there.”
West Des Moines Valley had a 301, a whopping 50 strokes ahead of meet runner-up Marshalltown.
TENNIS
Class 1A Districts at Carroll:
- The Audubon boys tennis played their four players in doubles at the Class 1A district meet Thursday in Carroll, and despite their best efforts both teams were shut out in the opening round.
The team of Eli Deist and Tyler Ruggard were beaten in a pair of 6-0 games to Carroll Kuemper’s Sam Janssen and Blake Pottebaum. Connor Christensen and Jake Lauritsen fared a little better before dropping a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Harlan’s Nick Anderson and Stephen Lienen.
Christensen and Deist are freshmen, while Laurtisen and Rugaard are juniors, meaning they all will return next year.
Denison-Schleswig was the team champion; Kuemper and Council Bluffs St. Albert were second and third.
SOCCER
Treynor 10, Atlantic 0:
- The Trojans gave up seven goals in the second half to fall to the Cardinals in non-conference action Thursday night at the Trojan Bowl.
The Trojans (1-13) play at Denison-Schleswig tonight.