AVOCA – The Audubon Wheelers and AHSTW Vikings kicked off their baseball seasons Monday as they faced off in Avoca for the first game of the year.
Audubon got the scoring going right away as Joel Klocke stole two bases on his way to home plate to put the Wheelers up 1-0 after the first inning. Joel Klocke, along with Teddy Duvall, scored to increase the lead in the third inning to making it a 3-0 score going into the fourth inning.
Good pitching had both teams failed to put any runs together in the fourth and fifth inning. In the sixth inning, AHSTW scored their first run with Blake Hoist but good defense by the Wheelers limited any other scores to happen to have a 3-1 lead going into the final inning.
Audubon took over in the seventh inning with four different Wheelers scoring runs. AHSTW was unable to make any sort of comeback and Audubon came out with a win 7-1 in the first game of the season.
AHSTW didn't get the outcome they wanted but Blake Holst had a good showing with fifteen strikeouts and scoring the only run for the team. The Vikings will look to get in the win column when they travel to Tri-Center on Tuesday.
Audubon starts their season with a convincing win and will look to keep the momentum going when they go to Riverside on Tuesday night. Joel Klocke led the Wheelers in the scoring column with three runs and one RBI. The Wheelers also got help from Gavin Smith scoring a run for the team and getting two RBIs and Teddy DuVall scoring two runs.