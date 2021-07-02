STUART – There were 144 race cars that came to the 22nd annual Ron Little Memorial at Stuart Speedway presented by Karl Chevrolet of Stuart, John's Tree Service and Ganoe Excavating. Feature winners for the night were Brayton Carter, Ben Kraus, Dallon Murty, Drake Bohlmeyer, Cayden Carter and Eric Stanton.
IMCA Northern SportMods were first up with Bryan Morris and Garrett Nelson on the front row. Izac Mallicoat shot into the lead early, but it was “Speedy Bray” Brayton Carter gapping the field to take the win by over a straightaway. Brothers Garrett and Colton Nelson finished second and third with Mallicoat fourth and Dusty Masolini fifth.
Next up was the Outlaw Mini Mods with Zoey Yaw and Troy Ihrke leading the field to the green flag. Kamdyn Haggard worked his way to the lead on lap 5, but it was Ben Kraus working the bottom side of the track to take over on lap 7 and drive off to the win. Haggard finished second with David Saffell third, Bobby Daniels fourth and Dan Kline fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars came out next with Rowdee Van Genderen and Josh Pruitt on the front row. Kyle Brown would get to the top spot on lap three, but it was Dallon Murty working the top side of the track to overtake Brown on lap 21 and go on to the win. Brown finished second with Buck Schafroth third, Johnathon Logue fourth and Andrew Borchardt fifth.
Andrew Akers and Mark Smith started out front for the IMCA Sport Compacts next with Drake Bohlmeyer leading lap one. A couple of yellows slowed the field but once they got going it was Bohlmeyer dominating to take the win. Owen Richards finished second with Tyler Fiebelkorn third, Kolby Sabin fourth and Zach Bohlmeyer fifth.
Tim Ward and Todd Shute were out front for the IMCA Modifieds and the 22nd running of the Ron Little Memorial. Shute led early with Cayden Carter blowing by on the bottom side on lap 6. A caution on lap 26 bunched the field and gave them a shot at Carter but it was not to be as the Gasman took the $2,000 win. Kyle Brown finished second with Tim Ward third, Joel Rust fourth and Shute fifth.
Last up on the night’s action was the IMCA Hobby Stocks with Tom Killen Jr and Solomon Bennett on the front row. Killen Jr led the first three laps until Eric Stanton came through on lap four to take over the top spot. Killen Jr tried his best but Stanton was too strong and went on to the win. Killen Jr finished second with Matthew McAtee third, Brandon Cox fourth and Bennett fifth.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our ninth event of the year. Next Thursday it’s back to weekly racing with Hall of Fame Voting Night presented by Motorsports Warehouse, AgHub Midwest and Pole Position Raceway. See you then!