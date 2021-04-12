ATLANTIC – A three-way tie for medalist honors resulted after the initial dust cleared in the Atlantic girls’ golf team’s triangular Monday against Carroll Kuemper and Denison-Schleswig.
So, they turned to handicap criteria, and in the end, it was the two Atlantic golfers who ended up 1-2 in the final standings.
Roni Hook was medalist with a 48, while Abby Smith finished as runner-up medalist. Roni took the title after the second handicap hole, while Smith’s silver came after three handicap holes.
Kuemper’s Abby Nees was third based on the same format.
“That was kind of fun to have a three-way tie. Doesn’t happen too often,” said coach Kathy Hobson.
The Trojans, on the strength of Hook’s and Smith’s scores, won the meet with a 198. Denison-Schleswig was second with a 218 and Kuemper third with 260.
Lexi Noelck had a 50 and Reagan Leonard a 52 to round out the scoring. Belle Berg had a 54 and Abby Muller a 58 to round out the varsity lineup.
Hook and Smith each shot a par on the eighth hole, while Muller had a nice putt on the No. 9 hole to give her a bogey.
The Trojans did have some issues hitting into the wind, but the Trojans decreased the number of penalty shots, which pleased Hobson.
“Shooting a 198, we brought our score down from the other night and probably where I thought we might have started the season with,” she said. “But I’m definitely pleased the scores are coming down and a little more consistency with scores as we group them together.”
The Trojans travel today to Glenwood.