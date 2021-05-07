TENNIS
* Atlantic 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3 (boys): The Trojans got success toward the bottom of the lineup, and it translated into a big victory over the Falcons Thursday afternoon at Sunnyside Park.
Bodie Johnson recorded a shutout win at No. 3 singles, as did Hunter Weppler at No. 6, while Dayton Templeton and Bryan York at wins at No. 4 and 5. Johnson-Templeton and Weppler-York were also solid winners.
* Audubon 6, Clarinda 3 (girls): It was a win over a Hawkeye Ten Conference team for the Wheeler girls, and a convincing one at that. Aleah Hermansen's 8-4 win at No. 2 singles was among four singles wins that set up a team victory.
Hermansen teamed with Kya Petersen to seal the win with an 8-3 decision at No. 1 doubles, one of two doubles wins for the Wheelers over the Cardinals.
This was the second win of the week for Audubon after opening the year with several close losses.
* Clarinda 6, Audubon 0: The Wheelers were shut out against the Cardinals, both both doubles tandems – Eli Deist-Tyler Rugaard and Connor Christensen-Jake Lauritsen – each battled before falling 8-4 in their respective doubles matches.
SOCCER
* Riverside splits with Missouri Valley: Caden Manzer and Rhett Bentley each had a goal in the Bulldog boys' 2-0 shutout victory Thursday night in Oakland.
On Senior Night, Braydon Hill would add the assist, while Elijah Ryun had three saves against the Big Reds. The Bulldogs improved to 9-1 on the year.
The Lady Dawgs, meantime, are still looking for their first win of the year after falling to the Lady Reds, 4-0. The Reds scored three in the first half and held on for the win.
GOLF
* Audubon vs. Undrewood: Sydney Beymer was medalist with a 48 and Kali Irlmeier runner-up with as the Wheelers scooted past Underwood, 211-228, at Audubon Golf & Country Club.
It was a split evening for the Wheelers, as the boys fell 173-177 to the Eagles, although the boys did get the win over Fremont-Mills, which fired a 189 at the triangular. Joey Schramm ended with a team-best 42 and Carter Andreasen had a 43.
TRACK
* Southwest Valley Invitational: The CAM boys' track team came out a big winner at the Southwest Valley Invitational Thursday night, well ahead of runner-up Central Decatur 127-82.5, in one of the final tune-ups of the regular season.
The Cougars collected six titles and was runner-up in five events. Lane Spieker took three: the 100, long jump and as the anchor leg of the 4x100. Other winners were Sam Foreman in the 110-meter high hurdles, Cale Maas in the 400-meter run and the shuttle hurdle relay.
AHSTW finished eighth, led by runner-up performances by JJ Madsen in the 200 and the 4x200-meter relay. Griswold came in 14th with Jeremy Sheeder in the 3200-meter run the Tigers' best performance of the night.
* Mount Ayr Girls Invitational: Griswold placed sixth in the Class A division, collecting a win by Hope Ogg in the 100-meter hurdles.