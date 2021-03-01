DES MOINES – After a three-year absence, the Exira-EHK girls' basketball team broke through the regional barrier and is making a return trip to the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
The Spartans had a four-year qualifying streak, from 2015-2018, until falling short in 2019 and 2020. This year, there was considerable drama in their Class 1A regional final, giving up a 20-point halftime lead to Lenox before finally taking advantage of the Tigers' foul trouble and salting the game away at the free-throw line to win 66-56.
That earned them a 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon quarterfinal contest against MMCRU – that stands for Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remseun-Union – at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Spartans took the No. 4 seed, while the Royals are fifth.
The Royals are in the tournament for the first time in school history after the consolidation between the former Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn and Remsen-Union school districts in 2016, six years after Exira and Elk Horn-Kimballton became one. They defeated Westwood Sloan 53-43 in their regional final to advance to state.
MMCRU competes in the War Eagle Conference and has a 21-2 record. The Royals are junior dominated and have four players who average in double figures, led by junior Emily Dreckman's 15.3 ppg average. Not far behind are junior Ellie Hilbrands and her 12.2, junior Taylor Harpenau 11.5 and senior Jaylen Bork's 11.3. The team shoots just over 45% per contest from the field, 33.1% from beyond the three-point line.
Hilbrands has 167 rebounds, including 110 defensively, while Dreckman adds 159 rebounds and Bork 104. Dreckman is an all-around player with 27 blocks, 53 steals and 92 assists also to her credit.
Also part of the starting lineup is sophomore Kora Alesch (7.4 ppg). Also expect senior Molly Reuter to see lots of playing time off the bench.
The Spartans, who went through the season unbeaten and have just eight players on their roster, have had the goods all season. Junior Macy Emgarten has a team-high 18 ppg, with sophomore Quinn Grubbs (16.2) and Mollie Rasmussen (13.7 ppg) not far behind. Emgarten has 200 rebounds while Rasmussen collected 123. Shay Burmeister has 99 assists, a team best, while Grubbs has 82 steals.
Tatum Grubbs is the lone senior for the Spartans and could see sporadic playing time due to an ACL injury. She was part of the 2018 team that advanced to the semifinals.
Points-wise, both teams are very even, with MMCRU averaging 65.8 ppg as a team, just one-half point ahead of Exira-EHK. Defensively, both are similar as well, with the Royals having a 36.1-37.8 advantage. Both teams are 10-0 in their last 10.
The winner of this contest takes on either top-ranked Algona Bishop Garrigan (23-1) or eighth-seeded Springville (21-4) in a 2 p.m. Friday semifinal. The state championship game is 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with No. 2 Newell-Fonda the top team on that side of the bracket; also there are Kingsley-Pierson, Montezuma and Saint Ansgar.