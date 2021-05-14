As part of Wings and Wetlands Weekend, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering with O’Brien County Conservation Board to give two virtual swan programs on Saturday:
9:30 a.m.:
- General swan presentation followed by a 20-minute panel discussion/questions/answers. David Hoffman (Iowa DNR), Anna Buckardt Thomas (Iowa DNR) and Margaret Smith (Trumpeter Swan Society)
11 a.m.:
- Trumpeter Swan research updates (Anna Buckardt Thomas)
Info regarding swan research at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-News-Releases/ArticleID/3249/Trumpeter-swan-study-following-young-for-first-year-of-life
Both presentations will be presented via zoom and is limited to the first 1,000 participants.
DETAILS
- Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82468337028
Meeting ID:
- 824 6833 7028
Passcode:
- Swans2021!