As part of Wings and Wetlands Weekend, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering with O’Brien County Conservation Board to give two virtual swan programs on Saturday:

9:30 a.m.:

  • General swan presentation followed by a 20-minute panel discussion/questions/answers. David Hoffman (Iowa DNR), Anna Buckardt Thomas (Iowa DNR) and Margaret Smith (Trumpeter Swan Society)

11 a.m.:

  • Trumpeter Swan research updates (Anna Buckardt Thomas)

Info regarding swan research at: https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-News-Releases/ArticleID/3249/Trumpeter-swan-study-following-young-for-first-year-of-life

Both presentations will be presented via zoom and is limited to the first 1,000 participants.

DETAILS

Meeting ID:

  • 824 6833 7028

Passcode:

  • Swans2021!

– Iowa DNR

