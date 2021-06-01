AMES – Day 1 of the Iowa Class 1A state golf tournament is in the books, and Griswold's Jenna Reynolds is within the top 20 after the first 18 holes.
Reynolds, a senior and three-time state qualifier, finished with a 92 after the first day at Ames Golf & Country Club, placing her 20th. She finished with identical 46s on both sides of the nines to complete her score.
CAM sophomore Reese Snyder was the area's other state qualifier, and finished her first day with a 101. She had a 52 on the front side before improving her score by three strokes on the back nine to finish her day.
Edgewood-Colesburg's Madeline Streicher and Lynnville-Sully's Greenlee Smock shared the Day 1 lead, each firing 77s. Streicher had a birdie on the No. 18 hole to finish in a tie with Smock, who had three birdies on the day.
In the Class 1A team race, Algona Bishop Garrigan had a 30-stroke edge over Grundy Center, 342-372.
In other classes:
* Class 2A: The Van Meter duo of Kylie Carey and London Wille, Waterloo Columbus' Molly Fereday and Tipton's Alli Nash each led with 78s at American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown. Van Meter led the team race with a 349, seven ahead of New Hampton and Roland-Story.
* Class 3A: Gilbert's Eden Lorhbach had a four-over 76 to lead the individual race at River Valley Golf Course in Adel, one stroke ahead of Washington's Kiki Bruner. Washington had a team-best 340 after Day 1, ahead of Gilbert by 17 strokes.
* Class 4A: Two golfers were above par – West Des Moines Valley's Paige Hoffman (67) and Bettenorf's Shannyn Volger (69) – at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. Dubuque Hempstead's Morgan Hawkins and Iowa City West's Isabella Pettersen were tied for third at even par. Valley had a team-best 304, or 41 ahead of Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley, who were tied for second.