CLASS 3A
Note: Listings are 1-8, 4-5, 2-7 and 3-6 games; the higher seeded team hosts. Games are Friday, July 16; Monday, July 19; and Wednesday, July 21, with the substate final at a site to be determined.
Substate 1: Spencer at LeMars; Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley; Boyden Hull-Rock Valley at Storm Lake; Sioux Center at Sioux City Heelan.
Substate 2: Eagle Grove at Webster City; Clear Lake at Algona; Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Waverly-Shell Rock; Charles City at Humboldt.
Substate 3: Vinton-Shellsburg at Dubuque Wahlert; Maquoketa at Decorah; Monticello at Western Dubuque; West Delaware at Independence.
Substate 4: Keokuk at Davenport Assumption; Clear Creek Amana at Washington; Mount Pleasant at Fort Madison; Fairfield at Central DeWitt.
Substate 5: Newton at Solon; Knoxville at Carlisle; Oskaloosa at Cedar Rapids Xavier; Bondurant-Farrar at Pella.
Substate 6: Nevada at Marion; Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana; South Tama at North Polk; Benton Community at Ballard.
Substate 7: Perry at Grinnell; ADM at Clarke; Creston at Boone; Saydel at Dallas Center-Grimes.
Substate 8: Greene County at Gilbert; Harlan at Glenwood; Atlantic at Winterset; Carroll at Denison-Schleswig.
CLASS 4A
Note: Listings are 1-6, 2-5 and 3-4 games; the higher seeded team hosts. The remaining highest-seed earns a second-round bye and will host the substate semifinal winner. Games are Friday, July 16; Monday, July 19; and Wednesday, July 21.
Substate 1: Des Moines North at Ankeny; Sioux City North at Sioux City East; Sioux City West and West Des Moines Valley.
Substate 2: Des Moines Lincoln at West Des Moines Dowling; Ames at Southeast Polk; Fort Dodge at Mason City.
Substate 3: Waterloo East at Cedar Rapids Prairie; Cedar Falls at Urbandale; Waterloo West at Iowa City West.
Substate 4: Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley; Linn-Mar at Iowa City Liberty; Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Muscatine.
Substate 5: Bettendorf at Dubuque Hempstead; Dubuque Senior vs. North Scott at Eldridge; Clinton at Davenport West.
Substate 6: Cedar Rapids Washington at Ottumwa; Davenport North at Iowa City High; Davenport Central at Burlington.
Substate 7: Marshalltown at Johnston; Des Moines East at Indianola; Ankeny Central at Des Moines Roosevelt.
Substate 8: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Norwalk; Council Bluffs Lincoln at Waukee; Des Moines Hoover at Council Bluffs Lewis Central.