Members of the Southwest Iowa Fishing Team, or SWIFT, competed at the High School World Fishing Championship earlier this month at Lake Hartwell near Anderson, S.C.
The newly-created team of anglers, based in Atlantic, had an excellent showing, with the team of Cooper Jipsen and Dylan Comes finishing 20th out of 398 teams competing in the annual event. The pair competed on the final round of 31 teams, bagging a full three-limit bag weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces.
On the third day of competition, the group caught the six largest bass weighing nine pounds and seven ounces.
Drey Newell and Braden Smith also competed, placing in the top 50 nationally and catching their three bass limit on all three days.