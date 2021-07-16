Three area teams are still standing, divided over Iowa classes 1A and 2A.
Two have been in this spot before: CAM and Exira-EHK. The other – ACGC – makes its first appearance in a district championship game.
All three will be looking for one more game, and to do that, they'll have to win their district championship games tonight.
CAM, in Class 1A will be the lone host of three, welcoming Lenox. Fellow Class 1A team Exira-EHK, in its furthest post-season advancement since 2015, will meet fourth-ranked Council Bluffs St. Albert in Council Bluffs.
Class 2A squad ACGC will travel to second-ranked Van Meter in a bid to extend what's been their best season in its five-year history.
Some quick notes follow about each game:
CLASS 1A
Lenox (21-11) vs. CAM (24-6): This is a rematch of a regular-season matchup on June 10, wherein the Tigers took home a 10-9 upset victory. It was likely both teams were reaching into their bullpens at that point in the week as both teams were able to hit the ball at will.
That was then, and the Cougars look to have a deep team prepared for the rematch after beating Griswold and Bedford, both by the mercy rule, earlier this week. In a 10-0 win over Bedford, starter Lane Spieker was sharp on the mound, giving up four hits and striking out 10 Bulldogs while walking just one.
The Cougars have been aggressive on the bases, taking advantage of several passed balls to score several of their runs. Spieker, Joe Kauffman, Connor McKee and Ethan Follmann each had two RBIs to help the Cougars advance.
The Tigers have beaten East Union and Nodaway Valley to reach the district final. The team hits just .284 collectively, but have strong threats in Brad Larson (.369 average, 18 RBIs), Cullen Wood (.368, 24 RBIs, two home runs) and Keigan Kitzman (.311, 20 RBIs). Larson is perfect in 25 stolen base attempts.
Top pitchers are Keegan Christensen (5-2, 2.29 ERA in 52 innings, 48 strikeouts and 13 walks) and Keigan Kitzman (4-1, 3.00 ERA in 25.2 innings, 25 strikeouts) are probably the top two pitchers. Defense may be a bit of a concern, as the Tigers have 80 errors, or 2.6 per game.
The winner of this game gets either Exira-EHK or Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Exira-EHK (11-13) at Council Bluffs St. Albert (30-8): This is a rematch of a district semifinal matchup from a year ago, when the Falcons flew out to a 16-0 victory. As was the case last year, the Spartans are young but do have another year of experience.
Pitching has been one of the keys for the Spartans' success during the post-season. Tyler Petersen struck out 15 in a 5-1 win over East Mills, while Tyler Kingery caught six batters looking at strike three (of his seven total) in a 11-1 win over Sidney in the district semifinal. The Spartans took advantage of six first-inning walks to get past the Cowboys.
The Spartans, however, will probably have to be more aggressive at the plate against a deep Falcons bullpen that has a collective 3.24 ERA. Luke Hubbard (6-3) has the best at 1.94 in 47.2 innings, while while Eric Matthai (7-1, 2.33 ERA in 41.1 innings) and Cael Hobbs (4-1, 3.55 ERA) are next in the regular rotation. Hubbard has 43 strikeouts and 13 walks, Matthai 33 strikeouts and 20 walks.
Senior Cy Patterson is among the state's top hitters in all classes, with a .558 average and a .612 on-base percentage, with 63 hits – among them five home runs – and 68 RBIs; he's also stolen 32 bases. Isaac Sherrill (.442, 44 RBI), Brendan Monahan (.424, 36 RBI) and Carter White (.422, 22 RBI) are other top threats in a lineup that hits .394 as a team. The team has stolen 167 bases in 181 attempts, with Sherrill (31) and Monahan (30) trailing Patterson.
The Falcons disposed of Essex and Riverside to reach the district championship. They're looking for a return trip to state.
CLASS 2A
ACGC (13-23) at Van Meter (26-7): Coach Taylor Morris noted earlier this week that his team has made huge progress over the past few seasons and that his athletes have worked hard to bring the program to this point. After winning a post-season game for the first time in school history a year ago, the Chargers – the No. 3 seed in District 4 – have now earned their first-ever district championship game spot.
In their 5-0 district semifinal win over Woodward-Granger, the Chargers got a key hitting performance by Newell Rogers, who brought in two runs with his only hit of the game. Reid Rumelhart and Charlie Crawford also brought in runs to seal the victory. Brock Littler gave up just one hit, and his defense helped him overcome just one strikeout and five walks.
Van Meter is coming off its fourth-straight state tournament appearance this year, but this year's district championship is the rubber match between the two. The Bulldogs won 7-0 while the Chargers took a 2-0 upset victory.
The Bulldogs beat Southeast Valley on Monday night to advance to the title game. Gannon Archer (.423) and Jacob Blomgren (.403) are both hitting above .400, while five other regular starters have averages above .300. Archer has brought in 32 runs off 41 hits, while Blomgren has 26 RBIs and Jack Pettit 25 RBIs. The team only has three home runs, but of their 279 hits 74 have gone for doubles or triples. The team also is aggressive on the basepaths, with Chris Schreck (20) tops among six Bulldogs with 15 or more stolen bases.
Archer (6-1), a junior, has a rock-solid 0.94 ERA, striking out 84 batters and walking just 17 in 44.2 innings of work. Zach Pleggenkuhle is probably the No. 2 option, with a 1.12 ERA in 43.2 innings; he's struck out 69 and walked 15.
The winner gets either Pocahontas Area or Alta-Aurelia.