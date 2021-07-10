District baseball was to have kicked off Saturday, but the weather was the big winner, causing every game to be postponed or – as one of the games got started – suspended to Monday.
In Class 2A, AHSTW vs. Shenandoah were underway at Treynor. The game was tied 2-2 going into the third inning before heavy rain halted the game. After a delay, the game was suspended and will get back underway at 5 p.m. Monday.
The other game in Class 2A, ACGC hosting South Central Calhoun, was postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, the second half of a doubleheader in Guthrie Center; West Central Valley of Stuart and Southeast Valley of Gowrie got underway but was suspended.
All the Class 1A games were called before even starting and will resume Monday at the following locations and times:
* Griswold vs. CAM, 7 p.m. in Anita.
* Audubon vs. Woodbine, 5 p.m at Logan
* Exira-EHK vs. East Mills, 5 p.m. in Sidney.
* Riverside vs. Stanton, 5 p.m. at St. Albert High School, Council Bluffs.