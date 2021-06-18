BASEBALL
* CAM 19, East Union 6: The Cougars put the Eagles away in the third inning with a 12-run outburst. Colby Rich hit a grand slam to increase his home-run total to eight, all in a 4-for-4 night with seven RBI. Lane Spieker added a home run and four RBI, while Joe Kauffmann had a triple and three RBI.
* Pleasantville 12-15, ACGC 2-5: Brock Littler's double was the Chargers' offensive highlight in the opening game loss to the Trojans. Tegan Slaybaugh had three hits and Miles Kading two RBIs in the nightcap.
* Coon Rapids-Bayard 14, Audubon 4: The Wheelers were limited to five hits on the night, with Joel Klocke and Braden Wessel each scoring twice in the five-inning loss.
The Crusaders broke it open early with four runs in each of the first two innings before putting the game away in the third with a six-spot.
SOFTBALL
* Riverside 11, IKM-Manning 1: The Lady Dawgs made their move int he fourth inning, with a seven-run outburst to get by the Wolves Thursday night in Manilla.
Elissa Amdor, Izzy Bluml, Ellie Henderson, Katie Messerschmidt and Ayla Richardson each had two hits to pace the effort in a nice rebound from the night before, a one-sided loss to Western Iowa Conference leader Underwood.
* Pleasantville 7, ACGC 3: The Chargers could not hold on to an early 3-0 lead as the Trojans put up five runs in the fourth inning and iced the game late.
* Audubon 8, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0: The Wheelers put the pressure on in the third inning with five runs en route to a win Thursday night in Coon Rapids.
* Underwood 4, AHSTW 0: The Lady Vikes were shut out Thursday night on the road.