Atlantic senior pitcher Olivia Engler was named to the Iowa Class 3A all-tournament team at the state tournament. With her is Trojan coach Terry Hinzmann.

FORT DODGE – Atlantic senior Olivia Engler was named to the all-tournament team after the conclusion of the Iowa Class 3A tournament Friday at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

Engler had one of the key hits to pace the Trojans to a 10-9 11-inning victory over Anamosa in the opening round.

Also on the team were Clarke’s Tory Henry; Williamsburg’s Carly Campbell and Charlotte Wetjen; Mount Vernon’s Nadia Telecky, Addison Gookin and Jenna Sprague; and from state champion Davenport Assumption, Sydney Roe, Bella Nigey, Libby Madden and tournament captain Anna Wohlers.

Assumption came from behind to upend Mount Vernon 10-5 in the championship game.

