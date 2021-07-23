FORT DODGE – Atlantic senior Olivia Engler was named to the all-tournament team after the conclusion of the Iowa Class 3A tournament Friday at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
Engler had one of the key hits to pace the Trojans to a 10-9 11-inning victory over Anamosa in the opening round.
Also on the team were Clarke’s Tory Henry; Williamsburg’s Carly Campbell and Charlotte Wetjen; Mount Vernon’s Nadia Telecky, Addison Gookin and Jenna Sprague; and from state champion Davenport Assumption, Sydney Roe, Bella Nigey, Libby Madden and tournament captain Anna Wohlers.
Assumption came from behind to upend Mount Vernon 10-5 in the championship game.