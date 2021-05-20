ORANGE CITY – The Atlantic boys' golf season came to an end on the links at Landsmeer Golf Course, as none of the three golfers who qualified for the Class 3A meet advanced to state.
Senior Braden Smith had the 10th best round in Thursday's district meet with a 79, while fellow senior Drey Newell ended with an 80, tied for 14.
Garrett McLaren, a junior, shot a 93 and tied for 29th.
After the meet, coach Ed Den Beste said, "It was good to see our boys play in a good level course with some great competition. Braden hit the ball well today. The change in drivers was good for him. He had a solid front and better back. Parred the last three holes which is a great score.
"Drey had a rough start. He had a triple on the first hole but came around and settled down. He needed to par the birdie the last two holes to have a shot," Den Beste continued. "Garrett had some struggles today. Good experience for him and we hope this will help him into next year."
Den Beste said it was good to see several parents up as well as some players to support the team.