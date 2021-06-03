ATLANTIC – How do you overcome a little bit of a shaky start in softball?
By firing 17 strikeouts on the evening.
The rough times didn’t last for Atlantic, and once Olivia Engler got into her groove, it was vintage Engler against Exira-EHK Thursday night at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
Sitting down 11 straight at one point, the Trojan senior stymied Spartan after Spartan with her range of pitches.
She had plenty of help from the offense, and her effort was rewarded with a 5-1 victory over the Class 1A No. 11 Spartans.
“Softball is about taking every advantage you can get,” she explained. “And when I noticed that I was starting to do better and their batters were kind of losing a bit of energy, I took the opportunity to throw my good pitches that I’ve worked on in the off-season.”
Anything with movement worked well, and it had the Spartans mainly swinging at air. It resulted in no free passes on the night.
The Spartans, ironically enough, attacked well in the first inning, with Quinn Grubbs reaching on a one-out error and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, before Macy Emgarten RBI’ed her home on a double to left. But a Mollie Rasmussen single to left, which put Emgarten at third, was the last of the offense.
In fact, the Spartans only put the ball into play twice more on the night. Engler gave up just the two first-inning hits.
“We definitely haven’t seen a pitcher that moves the ball the way she did, and that got our batters a lot tonight,” said Spartan coach Andrea Nulle. “I thought the first inning we came out really well, and if we could have done that the rest of the game, it could have been a different story, but hey, they’ve got a good pitcher and they’re a good hitting team.”
The Trojans tied the game in their half of the first, then took the lead for good on a second-inning RBI by Ava Rush to bring home Caroline Pellett. Madison Botos added an insurance run by driving home Rush.
For her part, Emgarten didn’t do too badly, scattering six hits through the first five innings, but the sixth is where the Trojans put it away with back-to-back RBIs by Pellett and Jada Jensen. Emgarten, too, didn’t issue a single pass.
Botos went 3-for-4 and scored twice and had the RBI. Malena Woodward had two hits and an RBI as well.
“It’s always been nice to see the work we’ve been doing with hitting paying off with all my other teammates,” said Engler.
The Trojans are back in action today at Council Bluffs St. Albert, then host their annual softball invitational Saturday. Games are 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Atlantic Little League Complex.